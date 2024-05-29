Dundee favourite Paul McGowan released by Cove Rangers as ex-Dundee United skipper also departs League One side

Former Dundee star Paul McGowan has been released by Cove Rangers after their fifth-placed finish in League One.

Also departing among eight players is former Dundee United skipper Mark Reynolds after two-and-a-half years at the Balmoral Stadium.

After nine years and 302 appearances for the Dark Blues, McGowan left at the end of his contract last summer.

Following a trial period with Championship Dunfermline, the midfielder moved north to join former Dens manager Paul Hartley.

Cove had recently been relegated from the second tier and were keen to push for promotion from League One.

However, they would go on to finish outside the play-offs.

McGowan played 32 times and scored twice, including on what is now his last appearance for the club in a 3-1 win over Edinburgh City.

Reynolds and top scorer depart

Reynolds, meanwhile, helped Cove to the League One title in his first six months at the club.

The experienced defender then played his part in their survival in the Championship the following season.

Reynolds played 77 times for Dundee United, captaining them to the Championship title in 2020 and making 35 Premiership appearances.

Also leaving Cove is former Inverness and Ross County man Iain Vigurs alongside 24-goal top scorer Rumarn Burrell, Dayshonne Golding, Matty Shiels, Cameron Stewart and former Dundee trialist Jacob Jones.