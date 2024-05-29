Dundee favourite Paul McGowan released by Cove Rangers as ex-Dundee United skipper also departs League One side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

Dundee favourite Paul McGowan released by Cove Rangers as ex-Dundee United skipper also departs League One side

Paul Hartley's team have released eight players.

By George Cran
Paul McGowan in action for Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DCT
Paul McGowan in action for Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DCT

Former Dundee star Paul McGowan has been released by Cove Rangers after their fifth-placed finish in League One.

Also departing among eight players is former Dundee United skipper Mark Reynolds after two-and-a-half years at the Balmoral Stadium.

After nine years and 302 appearances for the Dark Blues, McGowan left at the end of his contract last summer.

Following a trial period with Championship Dunfermline, the midfielder moved north to join former Dens manager Paul Hartley.

Paul McGowan enjoyed nine years at Dundee and is 20th in the club’s all-time appearance list. Image: SNS

Cove had recently been relegated from the second tier and were keen to push for promotion from League One.

However, they would go on to finish outside the play-offs.

McGowan played 32 times and scored twice, including on what is now his last appearance for the club in a 3-1 win over Edinburgh City.

Reynolds and top scorer depart

Reynolds, meanwhile, helped Cove to the League One title in his first six months at the club.

Leader Mark Reynolds is fondly remembered by Arabs.
Mark Reynolds is fondly remembered at Dundee United. Image: SNS

The experienced defender then played his part in their survival in the Championship the following season.

Reynolds played 77 times for Dundee United, captaining them to the Championship title in 2020 and making 35 Premiership appearances.

Also leaving Cove is former Inverness and Ross County man Iain Vigurs alongside 24-goal top scorer Rumarn Burrell, Dayshonne Golding, Matty Shiels, Cameron Stewart and former Dundee trialist Jacob Jones.

