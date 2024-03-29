Mark Reynolds warns Dundee United of ‘psychological blow’ as Championship-winning captain urges Tannadice stars: Earn the title party we never got

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mark Reynolds warns Dundee United of ‘psychological blow’ as Championship-winning captain urges Tannadice stars: Earn the title party we never got

Reynolds won the league AND endured playoff heartbreak with the Terrors.

Leader Mark Reynolds is fondly remembered by Arabs.
Leader Mark Reynolds is fondly remembered by Arabs. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Mark Reynolds has warned Dundee United that failing to lift the Championship title would be a “huge psychological blow” as he urged the Tangerines to hold their nerve and earn the title party he never got.

Reynolds, 36, remains the last man to hold the second-tier trophy aloft for the Tangerines, leading Robbie Neilson’s side to promotion in the Covid-curtailed campaign of 2019/20.

That was a bittersweet achievement for the ex-Aberdeen and Motherwell defender, with the global pandemic meaning he was unable to celebrate the triumph in front of friends and family.

Nevertheless, beaming pride endures.

Reynolds has similarly sharp memories of United’s failure to return to the Premiership in 2018/19, losing on penalties against St Mirren in yet another galling season finale for the Terrors. That was their THIRD successive playoff flop.

And as United prepare to host Raith Rovers in a mouth-watering Championship showdown on Saturday, that is a fate Jim Goodwin’s charges daren’t even consider.

Raith Rovers players following Dylan Easton's winner at Tannadice
Raith celebrate their winner at Tannadice in December. Image: SNS

“Although we went through something similar (in 2019), Ross County were always going up that season,” Reynolds told Courier Sport. “We were the ones hunting them down and put together some decent form in the second half of the season.

“So, we went into the playoffs with a mentality of “more of the same, keep pushing”.

“Whereas for this United side, having been leading it – with a gap at one stage – and as heavy favourites to go up, it would be a definite shift in mindset. Rather than chasing and coming close, you’ve fallen and are in last-chance saloon.

“It would be a huge psychological blow if they were to miss out and face the playoffs – but it’s all still in United’s hands.”

A gutted Mark Reynolds as delighted St Mirren fans invade the pitch following their playoff survival.
A gutted Reynolds as delighted St Mirren fans invade the pitch following their playoff survival. Image: SNS

He added: “Pressure’s the biggest thing. Who deals with the pressure? It’s not about who plays the nicest football now; it’s about the team that deals with the pressure and gets the results needed.

Whichever team that is, deserves their title.”

Celebrating with the people

Inspired by the 29 goals of Euro 2024-bound Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland, United did secure their return to the top-flight in 2020, albeit on a points-per-game basis.

The rancour among those who felt wronged by the solution would linger.

The Tangerines exploded from the blocks but had only won one of their last nine games prior to football being stopped in March. Nevertheless, their lead did still stand at a mammoth 14 points.

Reynold smiles: “We were miles ahead of everyone for most of the season and I reckon we would have limped over the line!”

Although cognisant of far bigger issues in the world at that time, from a footballing perspective, the low-key title triumph was unsatisfying. Since then, Reynolds has won League 1 with Cove Rangers and the contrast was stark.

Reynolds in action in front of the empty stands that characterised Covid football
Reynolds in action in front of the empty stands that characterised Covid football. Image: SNS

“That (2019/20) was my first taste of winning a league, so I guess I didn’t know any different,” he continued. “But I was living down in Dundee, my kids were at school and playing football here and I got to know loads of the United fans.

“They were devastated that they missed out.

“They didn’t get to see us with the trophy, there was no parade, and they didn’t get to have that party. After all those years of hurt and frustration in the Championship, they didn’t really get to enjoy coming back up.

“Coming to Cove Rangers and winning League 1 and getting to enjoy it – out among the supporters and seeing what it meant to them – does make me think about how different things could have been.

“It’s not so much about the trophy; it’s about celebrating with the people who have been on that journey with you – none more so than the fans.”

Mark Reynolds able to celebrate a title with his family.
Reynolds able to celebrate a title with his family. Image: SNS

Echoing the challenge to current captain Ross Docherty and co., he added: “But the most important thing – and what got us all through – was the knowledge that we got a club like United back to where they needed to be.

“They need to be with the big boys in the Premiership.”

Moving on

Reynolds would go on to play 34 times for United in the top-flight, helping them consolidate under Micky Mellon, before leaving the club in January 2022 after falling out of favour under Tam Courts.

He had already handed the armband to Ryan Edwards.

Former Dundee United skipper Mark Reynolds in action against Rangers
Mark Reynolds in action against Rangers. Image: SNS

Reynolds continued: “I said to Tam, “I’m here, I’ll still be one of your leaders – but you need a guy that’s in the heat of it every Saturday”, and he gave the captaincy to Ryan (Edwards). I was absolutely fine with that.

“When December came, they were happy enough to let me leave and continue my development, which I also appreciated. I got on great with Tam.”

That “development” – as well as continuing to star for Cove Rangers to this day – saw Reynolds complete a degree in mechanical and offshore engineering with Robert Gordon University.

He is now two years into a career in that sector and has no desire to countenance a full-time role in football when he hangs up his boots. While appreciative of the game, he is also happy to be away from “the darker sides” of the industry.

And Reynolds will always be welcome back in Dundee – even if every Arab is praying he is soon usurped by Docherty as their most recent Championship-winning captain.

Mark Reynolds in action for Cove Rangers
Still going strong at 36: Consummate pro Reynolds. Image: SNS

“I moved the family down to Dundee when I joined United and we’ve often said that, although we are back in Aberdeen now, if Covid hadn’t hit then who knows what might have happened,” added Reynolds.

“We loved our time in Dundee and I had loads of good times and good memories with a team that was on the up.”

