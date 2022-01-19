Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ex-Dundee United skipper Mark Reynolds reveals surprising off-field ambition as he pens deal with Cove Rangers

By Sean Hamilton
January 19 2022, 7.25pm Updated: January 19 2022, 7.30pm
Mark Reynolds in action for Dundee United during a Premier Sports Cup Quarter Final against Hibs
Mark Reynolds has left Dundee United after three years' service

Former Dundee United captain Mark Reynolds has signed for Cove Rangers.

The 34-year-old confirmed his departure from Tannadice last week after a three-year spell.

League One leaders Cove have announced he has put pen to paper on an 18-month deal at the Balmoral Stadium.

Reynolds is in line to make his debut for Paul Hartley’s title-chasers in Thursday night’s Scottish Cup clash with Hibs.

And the ex-United man, who has struggled for game time this season at Tannadice, has lifted the lid on his ambition to pursue a new career off the field while playing part-time with the Aberdeen-based side.

Mark said: “I’m delighted to have been given the opportunity to join Cove Rangers.

“I’ve been planning for some time to make the transition from full-time to part-time football.

“I’m grateful to get the chance to do that with a club as ambitious as Cove are.

“They already have a fantastic squad and I know manager Paul Hartley and his assistant, Gordon Young, very well.

“I worked under Gordon for something like eight years when I was a youngster at Motherwell.

Mark Reynolds spent three years at Dundee United and skippered the club to promotion from the Championship

“I’m really looking forward to working with them and taking on what I see as the next exciting chapter in my career.

“The move also allows me to concentrate on developing my other career as an engineer, I did all my qualifications while I was playing for Aberdeen.

“Even though I was born down in the central belt, Aberdeen is very much my home now.

“My sons were born here and the two years spent living down in Broughty Ferry (while playing for Dundee United) only reminded me how much we love living in the north-east.

“It’s great to be able to come back and to play for a club that is as hungry for success as I still am right on my own doorstep.”

