Ex-Dundee United skipper Mark Reynolds reveals surprising off-field ambition as he pens deal with Cove Rangers

Former Dundee United captain Mark Reynolds has signed for Cove Rangers.

The 34-year-old confirmed his departure from Tannadice last week after a three-year spell.

League One leaders Cove have announced he has put pen to paper on an 18-month deal at the Balmoral Stadium.

Reynolds is in line to make his debut for Paul Hartley’s title-chasers in Thursday night’s Scottish Cup clash with Hibs.

🔵 𝙒𝙚𝙡𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝘾𝙤𝙫𝙚 𝙍𝙖𝙣𝙜𝙚𝙧𝙨, 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙠 𝙍𝙚𝙮𝙣𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙨 We are delighted to announce the signing of Mark Reynolds, who joins on a one-and-a-half year contract!#CRFC | @reyn01ds — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) January 19, 2022

And the ex-United man, who has struggled for game time this season at Tannadice, has lifted the lid on his ambition to pursue a new career off the field while playing part-time with the Aberdeen-based side.

Mark said: “I’m delighted to have been given the opportunity to join Cove Rangers.

“I’ve been planning for some time to make the transition from full-time to part-time football.

“I’m grateful to get the chance to do that with a club as ambitious as Cove are.

“They already have a fantastic squad and I know manager Paul Hartley and his assistant, Gordon Young, very well.

“I worked under Gordon for something like eight years when I was a youngster at Motherwell.

“I’m really looking forward to working with them and taking on what I see as the next exciting chapter in my career.

“The move also allows me to concentrate on developing my other career as an engineer, I did all my qualifications while I was playing for Aberdeen.

“Even though I was born down in the central belt, Aberdeen is very much my home now.

“My sons were born here and the two years spent living down in Broughty Ferry (while playing for Dundee United) only reminded me how much we love living in the north-east.

“It’s great to be able to come back and to play for a club that is as hungry for success as I still am right on my own doorstep.”