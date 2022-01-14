Dundee United confirm Mark Reynolds departure

An error occurred. Please try again.

Mark Reynolds’ departure from Dundee United has been confirmed by the club.

In a statement posted on their official website, the club revealed Reynolds intends to continue his career elsewhere.

After initially joining on loan from Aberdeen in January 2019, then led United to the Championship title as captain in 2020.

Thank you, Mark 🧡#UnitedTogether — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) January 14, 2022

Alongside Mark Connolly, Reynolds brought stability to the United defence at a crucial time in their second tier exile.

The Tangerines conceded just 18 goals in the 26 Championship games in which their skipper featured as they claimed promotion.

He has struggled for game time this season under Tam Courts but United hailed the shining example he has set for other players during his spell at Tannadice.

The club said: “Everyone at Dundee United would like to extend our gratitude to Mark for the outstanding example he set from day one, both on and off the park, during his time with the club and wish him all the best for the future and confirm he will always be welcome back at Tannadice.”