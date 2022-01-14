Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United confirm Mark Reynolds departure

By Sean Hamilton
January 14 2022, 8.49pm
Mark Reynolds in action for Dundee United during a Premier Sports Cup Quarter Final against Hibs
Mark Reynolds has left Dundee United after three years' service

Mark Reynolds’ departure from Dundee United has been confirmed by the club.

In a statement posted on their official website, the club revealed Reynolds intends to continue his career elsewhere.

After initially joining on loan from Aberdeen in January 2019, then led United to the Championship title as captain in 2020.

Alongside Mark Connolly, Reynolds brought stability to the United defence at a crucial time in their second tier exile.

The Tangerines conceded just 18 goals in the 26 Championship games in which their skipper featured as they claimed promotion.

He has struggled for game time this season under Tam Courts but United hailed the shining example he has set for other players during his spell at Tannadice.

The club said: “Everyone at Dundee United would like to extend our gratitude to Mark for the outstanding example he set from day one, both on and off the park, during his time with the club and wish him all the best for the future and confirm he will always be welcome back at Tannadice.”

