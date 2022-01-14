Tam Courts makes ‘we’ve got to be patient’ Tony Watt admission – and confirms ex-Dundee and Fulham star Kevin McDonald is training with Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United

Tam Courts makes ‘we’ve got to be patient’ Tony Watt admission – and confirms ex-Dundee and Fulham star Kevin McDonald is training with Dundee United

By Sean Hamilton
January 14 2022, 10.27pm
Dundee United are in talks with Motherwell to secure striker Tony Watt this month. Supplied by SNS
Dundee United are in talks with Motherwell to secure striker Tony Watt this month. Supplied by SNS

Tam Courts has revealed talks are ongoing between Dundee United and Motherwell over the possible transfer of Tony Watt.

The striker has agreed a pre-contract with United and will move to Tayside at the end of the season, but a deal could be wrapped up this month.

Courts said: “It’s one of those situations where our recruitment strategy is what Tony Asghar would call laser focused.

“We’ve got to be patient and trust the process and try and get the deal done. There are certain complexities but we would like to add to the squad.

Tony Watt bagged this spectacular winner for Motherwell against Dundee United earlier this season

“When we were looking at what we needed in terms of bolstering our attack for the summer, Tony is a guy who has had a number of different clubs but he’s been successful at those clubs.

“He’s now at a stage of his life and age where he knows who he is as a player and what he wants out of his profession and he’s in a rich vein of scoring form.

“I think the key thing is he complements what’s in the building and enhances what we want to do in terms of our style of play and there’s a personality and a presence that complements what’s already in the building.

“We are excited to have him in the summer. But we also recognise he is still someone’s player just now. That’s the way it’s going to be until I’m told differently.”

Kevin McDonald

Meanwhile, Courts also confirmed Kevin McDonald is training with Dundee United.

The former Scotland internationalist, who is originally from Carnoustie, is continuing to recover from a kidney transplant, having also spent time training with Dundee last year.

The 33-year-old underwent an operation in 2021, receiving a kidney from his brother, Fraser.

Former Fulham ace Kevin McDonald is said to be training with Dundee United.
Former Fulham and Dundee ace Kevin McDonald is training with Dundee United.

Courts said: “Kevin is up in the area. He’s from the area and we are looking at a couple of different options and Kevin was presented as an option to come in and train.

“To get the opportunity to add a guy of his pedigree in the English Premier League with Fulham and also as a Scottish internationalist it would be remiss for us to not have a look.

“He’s really added to the training group in terms of his personality and leadership and his quality is not in doubt. We are enjoying having him at this moment in time.”

