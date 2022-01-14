Tam Courts makes ‘we’ve got to be patient’ Tony Watt admission – and confirms ex-Dundee and Fulham star Kevin McDonald is training with Dundee United

Tam Courts has revealed talks are ongoing between Dundee United and Motherwell over the possible transfer of Tony Watt.

The striker has agreed a pre-contract with United and will move to Tayside at the end of the season, but a deal could be wrapped up this month.

Courts said: “It’s one of those situations where our recruitment strategy is what Tony Asghar would call laser focused.

“We’ve got to be patient and trust the process and try and get the deal done. There are certain complexities but we would like to add to the squad.

“When we were looking at what we needed in terms of bolstering our attack for the summer, Tony is a guy who has had a number of different clubs but he’s been successful at those clubs.

“He’s now at a stage of his life and age where he knows who he is as a player and what he wants out of his profession and he’s in a rich vein of scoring form.

“I think the key thing is he complements what’s in the building and enhances what we want to do in terms of our style of play and there’s a personality and a presence that complements what’s already in the building.

“We are excited to have him in the summer. But we also recognise he is still someone’s player just now. That’s the way it’s going to be until I’m told differently.”

Kevin McDonald

Meanwhile, Courts also confirmed Kevin McDonald is training with Dundee United.

The former Scotland internationalist, who is originally from Carnoustie, is continuing to recover from a kidney transplant, having also spent time training with Dundee last year.

The 33-year-old underwent an operation in 2021, receiving a kidney from his brother, Fraser.

Courts said: “Kevin is up in the area. He’s from the area and we are looking at a couple of different options and Kevin was presented as an option to come in and train.

“To get the opportunity to add a guy of his pedigree in the English Premier League with Fulham and also as a Scottish internationalist it would be remiss for us to not have a look.

“He’s really added to the training group in terms of his personality and leadership and his quality is not in doubt. We are enjoying having him at this moment in time.”