Tony Watt to Dundee United in numbers: How does Motherwell marksman compare to Premiership’s Magnificent 7 including Alfredo Morelos, Kyogo and Christian Ramirez?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Tony Watt to Dundee United in numbers: How does Motherwell marksman compare to Premiership’s Magnificent 7 including Alfredo Morelos, Kyogo and Christian Ramirez?

By Alan Temple
December 30 2021, 5.00pm
Tony Watt and his Premiership peers
Tony Watt and his Premiership peers

Tony Watt is bound for Dundee United.

The only question is: when?

The in-form Motherwell marksman is understood to have verbally agreed a pre-contract with the Tannadice outfit as United seek to finally fill the boots of Lawrence Shankland.

Indeed, United are pursuing a deal to bring Watt to Tayside next month.

Only rock-bottom St Johnstone (11) have scored fewer goals than United’s 16 in the Premiership this term. Ian Harkes and centre-back Ryan Edwards are the club’s top scorers in the league with three apiece.

As such, Watt’s impending arrival has prompted much fanfare on Tannadice Street.

But how does he compare to the Premiership’s other marquee marksmen in a host of vital categories? Courier Sport crunches the numbers.

Prolific

Starting with the obvious, Watt is the top scorer in the Premiership this term with nine, one ahead of Rangers star Alfredo Morelos, Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi and Christian Ramirez of Aberdeen.

The 28-year-old has the benefit of being a near automatic pick for the Steelmen, with only Ramirez and Martin Boyle playing more minutes among the seven most prolific attackers.

Nevertheless, Watt’s ratio of a goal every 177 minutes stands up to scrutiny, bettering Morelos, Ramirez and Boyle.

Accuracy

Watt’s accuracy this term has been laudable.

Despite taking the joint third-fewest shots among the top-flight’s Magnificent Seven, his tally of 21 shots on target is only behind Morelos (23).

And the Colombian took 79 pops at goal to reach that number compared to Watt’s 36.

Watt’s instinctive ability to test the goalkeeper when given half a chance is exactly what United have been crying out for since the departure of arch-predator Shankland to Beerschot.

Hot streak

Watt is in the form of his life in terms of clinical finishing.

His xG [expected goals] — a measurement of the likelihood of a chance being converted — stands at 6.6 for the campaign, meaning he is outperforming expectations by 2.5.

Only his Motherwell teammate Kevin van Veen is belying the stats to the same extent, with an xG difference of 2.8.

Watt’s conversion rate also stands at a remarkable 25 per cent, with only Kyogo more deadly with a sight of goal.

Providing Dundee United can provide the Scotland international with the service, it is patently clear that he has the form and ability to ripple the net with regularity.

Discussing United’s need for an attacking edge recently, boss Tam Courts said: “I’ve been speaking to the club in terms of what we need in reinforcements in January.

“We would like to strengthen up the pitch in terms of creativity and in goalscoring.

“I would like to think we can bring someone in during January or at the end of the season.”

Lewis Neilson targets ‘big year’ in 2022 after making first Dundee United start in five months

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]