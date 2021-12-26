Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tam Courts addresses Tony Watt speculation as Dundee United boss seeks additional firepower in January sales

By Ewan Smith
December 26 2021, 6.14pm Updated: December 27 2021, 10.58am
Dundee United are keen on Motherwell striker Tony Watt
Tam Courts is keen to add firepower to the Dundee United attack in January – but can’t yet confirm the arrival of Tony Watt.

United are believed to be close to agreeing a pre-contract with the on-form Motherwell striker.

And as they seek to sign him on a three-year deal they could pay the money to land Watt next month.

Watt was an unused sub for Well in their 2-1 win over Livingston on Sunday.

United ended a run of 491 minutes without goal with a late Declan Glass strike in their 3-1 loss to Hibernian.

But while they need goals, Courts insists there is no deal done yet with Watt.

Tony Watt netted the winner against Dundee United earlier in the season

When asked directly about Watt, he said: “There is nothing to report on that.

“I’ve been speaking to the club in terms of what we need in reinforcements in January.

“We would like to strengthen up the pitch in terms of creativity and in goalscoring.

“That player is contracted to another club so it’s difficult to speak about that.

“I would like to think we can bring someone in during January or at the end of the season.

Marc McNulty is edging towards a Dundee United comeback

“We have Marc McNulty returning soon which is a huge boost and all our injured players should be back in the next ten days.

“Hopefully we will be back to some healthy competition.

“But I’m not aware of anyone signing a pre-contract as of yet.”

