Tam Courts addresses Tony Watt speculation as Dundee United boss seeks additional firepower in January sales

Tam Courts is keen to add firepower to the Dundee United attack in January – but can’t yet confirm the arrival of Tony Watt.

United are believed to be close to agreeing a pre-contract with the on-form Motherwell striker.

And as they seek to sign him on a three-year deal they could pay the money to land Watt next month.

Watt was an unused sub for Well in their 2-1 win over Livingston on Sunday.

United ended a run of 491 minutes without goal with a late Declan Glass strike in their 3-1 loss to Hibernian.

But while they need goals, Courts insists there is no deal done yet with Watt.

When asked directly about Watt, he said: “There is nothing to report on that.

“I’ve been speaking to the club in terms of what we need in reinforcements in January.

“We would like to strengthen up the pitch in terms of creativity and in goalscoring.

“That player is contracted to another club so it’s difficult to speak about that.

“I would like to think we can bring someone in during January or at the end of the season.

“We have Marc McNulty returning soon which is a huge boost and all our injured players should be back in the next ten days.

“Hopefully we will be back to some healthy competition.

“But I’m not aware of anyone signing a pre-contract as of yet.”