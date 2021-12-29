RAB DOUGLAS: Tony Watt will need better service than Lawrence Shankland got at Dundee United

An error occurred. Please try again.

I’ve seen Tony Watt’s proposed transfer to Dundee United described as a sideways move.

Purely in football terms, you can’t argue with that.

As a Motherwell fan growing up, seeing one of the club’s best players decide to join a side around the same part of the table is a blow.

Like many others, when I heard Tony wasn’t going to sign a new deal at Fir Park I thought he would be lining up another try down south.

Motherwell aren’t the biggest payers and if Tony is getting the sort of money Lawrence Shankland was reported to be on at Tannadice, you can’t blame him for moving.

And that’s even though he’s arguably enjoying the best form of his career – as his goal against United a few weeks ago showed.

Tony Watt's eyes lit up when the ball eased its way into his path! 😍

What a goal, absolute quality! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YkUFHAWxFZ — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) December 1, 2021

From United’s point of view it will be a great signing but only if they give Tony the sort of service any centre-forward needs.

Shankland didn’t get it and the same could be said for Marc McNulty.

It’s not just Tony’s club success that will depend on that happening – it could be a place in the Scotland squad for the World Cup.

Top of the league going into the new year.

Who would have predicted we’d be using those words for Arbroath.

I must admit, it has been a bit surreal to see us being talked about on Sky Sports News and elsewhere in the national media.

Everybody involved with the club should be incredibly proud.

We haven’t fluked our way to the position we’re in.

GoalPro – Yet another goal for @Antondowds and two assists! Fantastic performance and what about the run up the wing and that ball from @OfficialNoubz 🔥 pic.twitter.com/28d0O8TRlE — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) December 27, 2021

It’s been consistent performances against the best teams in the league.

I’m sure the gaffer will look to make a couple of signings in January to keep everybody on their toes.

And the work-rate and attitude will be the same now that we’re top of the table as it would be if we were bottom.

Hopefully the Premiership will have a title race that goes right to the wire.

And I’m pretty sure the relegation battle will.

There are a couple of clubs who could yet get sucked into it but at the moment it looks like being between St Johnstone, Dundee, Ross County, St Mirren and Livingston.

Saints have said they’ll be backing Callum Davidson big time in the transfer market.

That’s not a guarantee but I can see it making enough of a difference to keep them up.

And, although Dundee need a couple of new faces as well, getting the likes of Shaun Byrne and Charlie Adam into their side will help them up the table.

I know that Ross County have improved but they would still be my favourites to finish bottom.

There have been a few players in recent years who have gone from the Championship to the top flight in the middle of the season and made a big impact.

Jamie McCart from Inverness to St Johnstone a couple of years ago springs to mind.

There are definitely a couple of diamonds in our league.

Tomi Adeloye at Ayr is one who has caught my eye and the same goes for Shane Sutherland at Inverness.

And there are a couple at Partick Thistle who know their way to goal.

Just stay away from Arbroath!