St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown makes ‘considerable funds’ available to manager Callum Davidson for January signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown makes ‘considerable funds’ available to manager Callum Davidson for January signings

By Eric Nicolson
December 27 2021, 10.26pm
St Johnstone chief Steve Brown.
St Johnstone chief Steve Brown.

St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown has given manager Callum Davidson “considerable funds” to dig the Perth club out of their Premiership hole when the transfer window opens in a few days.

Saints go into the mid-season break two points adrift at the bottom of the league and on an eight-game losing streak.

The signing of Irish centre-back Daniel Cleary has been completed and Davidson will need other high calibre recruits to join the former Liverpool man at McDiarmid Park if relegation is to be avoided.

And in the match day programme for Saints’ Boxing Day clash with Celtic, the board of directors put in writing their commitment to aiding the double-winning boss in the January market.

“January will see the opening of the mid-season transfer window and our aim is to enhance the quality of the squad,” said the club directors.

“With this in mind, the board have made considerable funds available to the football department.

“This will give Callum the opportunity to bring in all the necessary players he requires.

“Our focus at the football club, from the boardroom all the way through McDiarmid Park, is to have a positive second half of the season.

“We will do everything within our capabilities to make sure we deliver.”

ERIC NICOLSON: The McDiarmid Park 500 showed St Johnstone isn’t a toxic club sliding towards implosion

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]