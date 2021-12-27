St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown makes ‘considerable funds’ available to manager Callum Davidson for January signings

An error occurred. Please try again.

St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown has given manager Callum Davidson “considerable funds” to dig the Perth club out of their Premiership hole when the transfer window opens in a few days.

Saints go into the mid-season break two points adrift at the bottom of the league and on an eight-game losing streak.

The signing of Irish centre-back Daniel Cleary has been completed and Davidson will need other high calibre recruits to join the former Liverpool man at McDiarmid Park if relegation is to be avoided.

And in the match day programme for Saints’ Boxing Day clash with Celtic, the board of directors put in writing their commitment to aiding the double-winning boss in the January market.

“January will see the opening of the mid-season transfer window and our aim is to enhance the quality of the squad,” said the club directors.

“With this in mind, the board have made considerable funds available to the football department.

“This will give Callum the opportunity to bring in all the necessary players he requires.

“Our focus at the football club, from the boardroom all the way through McDiarmid Park, is to have a positive second half of the season.

“We will do everything within our capabilities to make sure we deliver.”