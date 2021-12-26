Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson confident new signings and old habits will save Premiership status

By Eric Nicolson
December 26 2021, 3.19pm
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.

Callum Davidson is confident a revamped St Johnstone will save their Premiership status in 2022.

The Perth side signed off the calendar year with their eighth defeat in a row, losing 3-1 to Celtic.

But the Saints boss believes a combination of new recruits and old habits will see them raise standards after the mid-campaign break.

“I hope so or I won’t be standing here talking to you!” said Davidson.

“Listen, I definitely believe so.

“With the addition of a few quality players, a bit more luck, and more quality, I firmly believe we’ll start playing a lot better.

“The basics is the biggest thing. We did that really well last season and had fantastic success.

“The players have to be better at it or they won’t play. Simple.”

Poor start

A Liel Abada first half double was the worst possible start for Saints.

Chris Kane pulled a goal back after the break but Nir Bitton’s late strike quashed the chance of a dramatic comeback.

“We gave away a goal easily in the first 10 minutes after giving them possession and that was us chasing the game,” said Davidson.

“All three goals we made it far too easy for them.

“We talked about discipline and shape and for the second goal we jumped out of our shape and they got past us with two passes.

“When you do that against a team like Celtic you’re always going to find it hard.

“We allowed them too much room and played some really sloppy passes.

“If you look at the goals back, that’s not good enough.

“You need to make Celtic work harder to score. That was the biggest disappointment.”

Better second half

Davidson added: “Second half we worked hard off our shape, got back into the game and scored a great goal.

“Then Chris Kane got injured and had to hobble about for 10 minutes which made it an uphill struggle.

“Stevie May and Craig Bryson both had to come off injured as well.”

With the break now starting, off-field transfer business becomes the priority.

“It’s going to be a busy couple of weeks,” said Davidson.

“I said to the players in there that some of you need to go and have a look at yourselves.

“We have to find a way of bringing in some players with quality to, with players who we have here, start getting us out of this mess.”

St Johnstone show familiar flaws in Celtic loss but also offer a glimmer of hope

