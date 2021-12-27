3 Dundee United talking points: Savouring Declan Glass worldy, targeting Tony Watt and aiming for 2022 revival after Hibernian loss

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee United dropped out of the top six for the first time in five months after defeat at home to Hibs on Boxing Day, despite a stunning strike from Declan Glass.

It was United’s fifth straight defeat and they have now won just once in their last ten games.

The recent outlook has been bleak for Tam Courts’ Covid-hit squad.

But there are some positive changes afoot that could transform their fortunes after the winter break.

Courier Sport was at Tannadice for the Hibs loss and here are three talking points from that game:

Injury and illness hit Dundee United hard v Hibs

🗣"It's been a very challenging period, but also we still wanted to target points against Rangers and today so we've got a lot of work to do when we come back in January" 📺 DUTV Subscribers can watch Tam Courts' & Ian Harkes' full reactions to today's match against Hibernian — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) December 26, 2021

United boss Courts is often Mr Positivity.

He has been happy to wax lyrical about the strengths and qualities of his players and fully endorses United’s youth policy.

But for almost the first time in his six-month reign, Courts bemoaned the poor recent luck his side have suffered with regards to injury and illness.

Since September, United have had 14 players side lined at various points.

Any side would struggle to cope with having its heart ripped out.

Benjamin Siegrist, Marc McNulty, Dylan Levitt, Jeando Fuchs and Charlie Mulgrew are all key players for United.

All of them are amongst a lengthy list that have endured spells on the side lines.

Covid struck the United camp recently too, ruling out eight players.

And Courts will be happy to get to the winter break for some rest and recovery before the season kicks off again at home to St Mirren on January 18th.

Deadly Declan Glass

There wasn’t much to smile about from Sunday’s loss to Hibs but Declan Glass has every right to feel proud of his first United league goal.

If you haven’t yet seen it then make sure you watch below.

It’s a thing of beauty.

Glass picked the ball up inside the Hibs half before drifting past several defenders and placing his strike beyond Matt Macey.

On another day he would have cruised off the pitch with a beaming smile on his face.

But while it proved to be a consolation effort, Declan Glass can draw confidence from his goal.

Targeting Tony Watt

It looks like the signing of Motherwell striker Tony Watt is imminent.

Watt, who is on the brink of penning a pre-contract agreement with United, was left on the bench for Well’s 2-1 win over Livingston.

It’s highly likely United will find the money to bring that deal forward by six months.

And the arrival of Watt would be another shrewd acquisition by sporting director Tony Asghar.

Goals have been hard to come by at United this year. Only bottom club St Johnstone have netted fewer.

With nine league strikes Watt is the league’s leading scorer.

If he can rediscover that form at Tannadice it could transform their season.