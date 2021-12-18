Tam Courts praises Tannadice teens following Rangers defeat as Dundee United boss reveals Covid returns timeline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Tam Courts praises Tannadice teens following Rangers defeat as Dundee United boss reveals Covid returns timeline

By Alan Temple
December 18 2021, 6.04pm
Thumbs up: Courts
Thumbs up: Courts

Tam Courts believes his Tangerine teens gave supporters a tantalising glimpse of an exciting future for Dundee United.

However, the Tannadice boss was also at pains to praise the nurturing influence of his senior stars following a gutsy 1-0 defeat against Rangers.

A James Tavernier penalty kick settled the contest at Ibrox, with Scott McMann adjudged to have handled a cross from the Gers captain.

Nevertheless, a Covid-hit United side emerged with their pride firmly in tact following splendid displays by the likes of Darren Watson and Craig Moore — both making their first Premiership starts — and Chris Mochrie.

Peter Pawlett, Ian Harkes, Jeando Fuchs and Ilmari Niskanen all missed out from the side which lost to Livingston the previous week. Dylan Levitt was also absent.

Darren Watson strikes the bar

“We’ve had a massively disrupted week but thankfully we managed to do a lot of work on the training pitch, which we saw,” said Courts. “I thought the young lads, in particular, were excellent. They were really brave.

“Our young players stood up to the task of facing Rangers really well.

“They came out of today with a lot of credibility and have hopefully given some insight into the youth we are going to see in the future.

It’s a bitter pill to swallow that a penalty separated the two teams because I thought our organisation and bravery on the ball were excellent.”

Experienced heads

The likes of Charlie Mulgrew, Ryan Edwards and Trevor Carson also shone and Courts added: “A special mention needs to go to the senior players.

“They led from the front, gave the boys options and the confidence to play on this sort of platform.”

Clark is denied by McGregor

United even hit the bar through Watson deep into injury time, coming agonisingly close to claiming a point.

“I didn’t think a draw would have been anything other than just rewards for our efforts,” added Courts.

The United boss confirmed that five players had returned positive Covid tests in the week preceding the trip to Glasgow.

Asked when those players will return to the group, Courts added: “For the most part, it will probably be the middle of the week, unless there are any developments in the next 48 hours from a political perspective.”

Rangers 1-0 Dundee United: James Tavernier penalty shatters Tangerine dreams but gutsy showing belies Covid crisis

