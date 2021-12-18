Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee boss James McPake stands by decision to exclude Jason Cummings despite lack of numbers in Hearts defeat

By George Cran
December 18 2021, 6.09pm
Dundee boss James McPake.


Dundee manager James McPake hailed the efforts of his injury-hit squad in defeat to Hearts as he addressed Jason Cummings’ future at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues were beaten 1-0 by a late Jamie Walker strike to make it four Premiership losses in a row.

Thanks to a host of injuries as well as a suspension to Ryan Sweeney and Cummings’ exclusion from the squad for breaching club discipline, McPake was only able to name five players on the bench.

That included youth-team players Callum Lamb and Craig Donald with only Alex Jakubiak seeing action.

‘Do I regret my decision?’

Despite being so low on numbers, Dens boss McPake stands by his decision to keep Cummings away.

“He was unfit to train on Friday so do I regret my decision? No,” McPake said after the loss to Hearts.

Cummings celebrates a goal at Hearts.

“He never asked me to go to the event and would I have allowed him to go? I didn’t get the chance to answer that.

“I probably wouldn’t have because of where we are, but I didn’t get the courtesy of that – so there’s the first breach.

“Then he wasn’t anywhere near enough fit to train on Friday morning.

“We are fighting and people like Alex Jakubiak are telling me they’re not ready but he’s willing to play.

Hearts’ Taylor Moore is pressured by Dundee’s Luke McCowan and Paul McGowan.

“We had 11 players and they all gave everything.

“I get asked why Jason Cummings isn’t in my team, well, that’s one of the answers.”

Asked whether Cummings would feature again for the Dark Blues, McPake replied: “I had one sub today, as things stand I just hope I have a team for Boxing Day.”

‘Typical’ goal to lose

Jamie Walker makes it 1-0.

Saturday’s contest at Dens Park was a tight one with little separating the sides before Walker’s 75th-minute strike.

“It was a sore one,” the Dens boss said.

“The players gave everything, bodies on the line at times but I think we had good bits of play and it was the final ball at times.

“It’s a typical type of goal we are losing at the minute – it deflects again, Liam Fontaine doing the right thing, it hits the post and rolls across the goal-line for Jamie Walker.”

The defeat leaves the Dark Blues two points off the bottom going into next Sunday’s trip to Aberdeen.

 

