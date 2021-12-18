Dundee 0-1 Hearts: Late Jamie Walker strike makes it four defeats on the spin for injury-hit Dee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee 0-1 Hearts: Late Jamie Walker strike makes it four defeats on the spin for injury-hit Dee

By George Cran
December 18 2021, 4.53pm Updated: December 18 2021, 4.57pm
Hearts Taylor Moore is pressured by Dundee's Luke McCowan and Paul McGowan.
Hearts Taylor Moore is pressured by Dundee's Luke McCowan and Paul McGowan.

Injury-hit Dundee fell to a late Jamie Walker strike as Hearts registered a 1-0 victory at Dens Park.

In a tight contest with fog descending as the match wore on, the 74th-minute strike was enough to condemn the Dark Blues to a fourth-straight Premiership defeat.

Despite a host of injury problems ahead of the clash, manager James McPake was able to name an experienced starting XI.

Jason Cummings, though, was excluded from the squad after being “unfit to train”.

However, the five-man bench had just three Premiership appearances between them, all for Alex Jakubiak, as 17-year-olds Callum Lamb and Craig Donald were named as subs.

With fog hanging low over the Dens Park pitch, the first half was a competitive affair but with few chances.

Hearts’ Gary Mackay-Steven (R) and Dundee’s Christie Elliott.

Hearts had the better opportunity as Ben Woodburn found space in the area but sent his lob over Adam Legzdins and the crossbar.

Heading towards half-time, a Dundee break saw Luke McCowan cut inside and go for goal only to see Craig Gordon beat the ball out with a low save.

Walker winner

In the second half, chances continued to be few and far between with more shouts from the crowd about Willie Collum’s refereeing than goalmouth action.

With 72 minutes on the clock, sub Jamie Walker stole into the Dundee area but poked his finish well wide of the goal.

Three minutes later Walker went one better as he gave the Jambos the lead, following in a deflected Aaron McEneff effort that rebounded off the post and into his path.

As conditions worsened, the Dark Blues pushed for an equaliser but Danny Mullen’s shot flashing past Gordon’s near post in stoppage time was as close as they came.

They do, though, remain out of the bottom two heading to Aberdeen on Boxing Day.

Teams:

Dundee: Legzdins, Kerr, Fontaine, McGhee, Elliott, McGowan, Anderson, McCowan (Jakubiak 81), McMullan, Mullen, Griffiths.

Subs not used: Lawlor, Panter, Donald, Lamb.

Hearts: Gordon, Kingsley (Cochrane 24), Souttar, Haring, Woodburn (McEneff 74), Mackay-Steven (Walker 58), Devlin, Moore, Halliday, Mckay, Halkett.

Subs not used: Stewart, Smith, Gnanduillet, Logan.

Referee: Willie Collum

Attendance: 5,874 (1,386 away)

 

Dundee striker Jason Cummings was ‘unfit to train’ after Open Goal Live appearance says boss James McPake

More from The Courier