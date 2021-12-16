EXCLUSIVE: Dundee facing injury crisis ahead of Hearts clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

An injury crisis is looming for Dundee ahead of Saturday’s home Premiership clash with Hearts.

Injuries and suspension could mean the Dark Blues have just one senior outfield player to name on the bench.

And the starting XI is likely to require some of the remaining first-teamers deployed in makeshift roles against the side lying third in the table.

Certainly missing for Saturday will be captain Charlie Adam (hamstring), Lee Ashcroft (hamstring), Shaun Byrne (knee), Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) and the suspended Ryan Sweeney.

Marshall and Anderson

Sweeney’s red card in the dying seconds of Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat at Hibs had already stretched James McPake’s defensive options.

However, it’s understood there is now a fitness concern over left-back Jordan Marshall following the Easter Road clash.

Midfielder Max Anderson limped off in that one too as a result of a thigh strain he’s been carrying for a few weeks.

After the match, manager McPake said of Anderson: “He’s been playing with an issue for a wee while but I think we got it at the right time.”

However, there is now worry Anderson won’t be able to shake off the problem for Saturday’s match at Dens Park.

Danny Mullen

It’s also understood striker Danny Mullen is struggling to be fit in time for the visit of the Jambos.

That, though, is a position of strength for the Dens squad with both Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings available to take Mullen’s place.

Youth options?

In recent weeks the Dark Blues have been unable to fill their bench and named only six substitutes on Tuesday.

With the majority of their youth players out on loan, the only outfield youngsters at the club over 16 and eligible to play are midfielder Callum Lamb and central defender Craig Donald.

Should Marshall, Mullen and Anderson all miss out, Dundee will have only 11 senior outfield players available.

That means picking 10 of Cammy Kerr, Liam Fontaine, Jordan McGhee, Alex Jakubiak, Paul McGowan, Christie Elliott, Luke McCowan, Paul McMullan, Corey Panter, Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings.