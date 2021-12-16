Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee facing injury crisis ahead of Hearts clash

By George Cran
December 16 2021, 5.38pm Updated: December 17 2021, 9.13am
Dundee manager James McPake.
Dundee manager James McPake.

An injury crisis is looming for Dundee ahead of Saturday’s home Premiership clash with Hearts.

Injuries and suspension could mean the Dark Blues have just one senior outfield player to name on the bench.

And the starting XI is likely to require some of the remaining first-teamers deployed in makeshift roles against the side lying third in the table.

Certainly missing for Saturday will be captain Charlie Adam (hamstring), Lee Ashcroft (hamstring), Shaun Byrne (knee), Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) and the suspended Ryan Sweeney.

Charlie Adam limped off against Ross County.

Marshall and Anderson

Sweeney’s red card in the dying seconds of Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat at Hibs had already stretched James McPake’s defensive options.

However, it’s understood there is now a fitness concern over left-back Jordan Marshall following the Easter Road clash.

Max Anderson was a standout for Dundee at Hibs.

Midfielder Max Anderson limped off in that one too as a result of a thigh strain he’s been carrying for a few weeks.

After the match, manager McPake said of Anderson: “He’s been playing with an issue for a wee while but I think we got it at the right time.”

However, there is now worry Anderson won’t be able to shake off the problem for Saturday’s match at Dens Park.

Danny Mullen

Mullen has been in fine form of late.

It’s also understood striker Danny Mullen is struggling to be fit in time for the visit of the Jambos.

That, though, is a position of strength for the Dens squad with both Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings available to take Mullen’s place.

Youth options?

In recent weeks the Dark Blues have been unable to fill their bench and named only six substitutes on Tuesday.

With the majority of their youth players out on loan, the only outfield youngsters at the club over 16 and eligible to play are midfielder Callum Lamb and central defender Craig Donald.

Should Marshall, Mullen and Anderson all miss out, Dundee will have only 11 senior outfield players available.

That means picking 10 of Cammy Kerr, Liam Fontaine, Jordan McGhee, Alex Jakubiak, Paul McGowan, Christie Elliott, Luke McCowan, Paul McMullan, Corey Panter, Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings.

Dundee boss James McPake furious with red card decision that sees Ryan Sweeney suspended for Hearts clash

More from The Courier