James McPake says Dundee deserved more from their 1-0 defeat at Hibs as he hails ‘magnificent’ Max Anderson

Frustrated Dundee boss James McPake felt his side’s second-half performance in defeat to Hibs deserved at least a point.

The Dark Blues fell to a third straight defeat as Paul McMullan’s first-half own goal split the two sides at Easter Road.

Though he said his side were below-par in the opening 45, McPake insists the improvement in the second period warranted more.

The Dens boss said: “In the first half we were nowhere near good enough. Second half it flipped and we were the better team but we came away with nothing.

“The goal was very unfortunate. Paul McMullan is very honest and runs the full length of the pitch to defend. He does the right and has to throw his body at it.

“On another day, that header goes anywhere but unfortunately for us it goes straight into our net.

“The only other two chances in the game of significance are Danny Mullen’s and Jamie Murphy’s.

“Danny is gutted with his. He’s been excellent recently and he’s devastated because he feels he should have scored that.

“If we get that, we’re right back in the game.

“We certainly should have come away with a point.”

Magnificent Maxy

Much of that improvement in the second 45 came thanks to the performance of 20-year-old Max Anderson.

The Scotland U/21 international grew into the contest after the break before coming off with injury.

“He’s been playing with an issue for a wee while but I think we got it at the right time,” McPake said.

“He was magnificent again. He started taking control of the second half and he was the one running that midfield.

“It bypassed him a little in the first half but that was us as a team.

“We were too stand-offish in the first half, we weren’t in their faces enough, we didn’t compete enough.

“In the second half, it flipped and we were the better team so I think a draw would have been a fair result.”