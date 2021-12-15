Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James McPake says Dundee deserved more from their 1-0 defeat at Hibs as he hails ‘magnificent’ Max Anderson

By George Cran
December 15 2021, 8.00am Updated: December 15 2021, 9.16am
Dundee boss James McPake at Easter Road.
Frustrated Dundee boss James McPake felt his side’s second-half performance in defeat to Hibs deserved at least a point.

The Dark Blues fell to a third straight defeat as Paul McMullan’s first-half own goal split the two sides at Easter Road.

Though he said his side were below-par in the opening 45, McPake insists the improvement in the second period warranted more.

The Dens boss said: “In the first half we were nowhere near good enough. Second half it flipped and we were the better team but we came away with nothing.

“The goal was very unfortunate. Paul McMullan is very honest and runs the full length of the pitch to defend. He does the right and has to throw his body at it.

McMullan finds his own net.

“On another day, that header goes anywhere but unfortunately for us it goes straight into our net.

“The only other two chances in the game of significance are Danny Mullen’s and Jamie Murphy’s.

“Danny is gutted with his. He’s been excellent recently and he’s devastated because he feels he should have scored that.

“If we get that, we’re right back in the game.

“We certainly should have come away with a point.”

Magnificent Maxy

Much of that improvement in the second 45 came thanks to the performance of 20-year-old Max Anderson.

The Scotland U/21 international grew into the contest after the break before coming off with injury.

“He’s been playing with an issue for a wee while but I think we got it at the right time,” McPake said.

Danny Mullen rues his second-half miss.

“He was magnificent again. He started taking control of the second half and he was the one running that midfield.

“It bypassed him a little in the first half but that was us as a team.

“We were too stand-offish in the first half, we weren’t in their faces enough, we didn’t compete enough.

“In the second half, it flipped and we were the better team so I think a draw would have been a fair result.”

