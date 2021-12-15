John Hughes: Dunfermline boss backs under-fire ex-St Johnstone gaffer Tommy Wright

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dunfermline boss John Hughes has backed Kilmarnock counterpart Tommy Wright to “thrive” on fan criticism when the sides clash this weekend.

Wright, the former St Johnstone manager, came under fire from his own supporters at the weekend when Killie slumped to a 1-0 defeat to Raith Rovers at Stark’s Park.

It leaves the Rugby Park side fourth in the Championship table and five points behind leaders Inverness Caley Thistle.

But Hughes is convinced Wright’s experience will help him overcome the pressure he currently faces following a run of three straight league defeats.

Hughes said: “Tommy is long in the tooth and he’ll thrive off that (criticism).

“You’re always going to be under pressure when you’re one of the teams that gets relegated. You’re always going to be favourites to go back up.

“And they’re still well in the hunt.

“Tommy’s assembled a right good squad down there and I’m quite sure it’ll come right – but hopefully not on Saturday.”