Dunfermline to face Livingston as John Hughes urges fringe stars to follow Kai Kennedy example

By Alan Temple
December 14 2021, 8.00am
Tony Macaroni Arena hosted Livi vs Dunfermline on Tuesday
Tony Macaroni Arena hosted Livi vs Dunfermline on Tuesday

Dunfermline will face Livingston in a friendly on Tuesday afternoon.

Pars boss John Hughes is keen to give his fringe players an opportunity to shine, while experimenting with a couple of tactical tweaks at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

It is the second time in the last fortnight that Hughes has organised a behind-closed-doors test for his side, having previously overseen a 4-1 victory against Hibernian.

On that occasion, on-loan Rangers starlet Kai Kennedy notched a hat-trick and has subsequently started the Fifers’ next two fixtures — bagging a goal and two assists in Saturday’s 3-3 draw against Queen of the South.

And Hughes is adamant that same platform is there for anyone who features.

Example: Kennedy

“The Livingston match is to keep them all hungry and ticking over,” said Hughes. “We want that competition for places and I’d like us to be constantly playing these games.

“I’ve had one or two chap on my door [for an opportunity], which I expected. So they’ll get their chance — now show me what you’ve got.

“I’m not bothered about the result, although it’s always nice to win a football match. I’m watching individuals and their performance.

“I’m looking forward to Saturday and thinking there could be one or two places up for grabs.

“If it was me out there, I’d be giving it absolutely everything I’ve got.

If somebody has a great game like Kai Kennedy down at Hibs then you say: he has to play in my team.

Step up

Hughes is also expected to assess a couple of options on the right side of midfield, with the East End Park gaffer acutely aware of the club’s lack of natural width on that flank.

Craig Wighton and Paul Allan were among the players whose potential versatility Hughes pondered as he met the media on Monday afternoon.

Thomas’ absence due to a knee injury has given Hughes a headache

“I think one or two have been pigeon-holed so we’ve changed things up,” continued Hughes. “You’re a footballer. You should be able to play anywhere — so we will see on Tuesday whether that’s the case.

I’m short of a right-winger. Kyle [Macdonald] is not an out-and-out winger, although he has done very well for us there.

“He is everything you would want at your club in terms of attitude and commitment.

“If it’s not him then, it’s Ryan Dow and Dowser would rather play in the middle.

We don’t have that Kai Kennedy for the other flank who can unlock the door.

“That’s why we are playing practice matches. Can someone step up and say: ‘I can do that’?”

Safety first

Meanwhile, Lewis Martin, who has not played a competitive match since March 2020 due to several injury set-backs, will also feature against Livi.

But Hughes added: “We really need to watch that. We had to take him out of training for a couple of days last week, just to rest him up ahead of playing in this match.”

