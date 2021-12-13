Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kai Kennedy hopes he ‘proved a point’ in Dunfermline draw as on-loan Rangers starlet acknowledges difficult month

By Iain Collin
December 13 2021, 7.30am
Gifted: Kennedy in full flow
When John Hughes remarked recently that Kai Kennedy was ‘not at Dunfermline to sit on the bench’, it was as much a challenge to the on-loan Rangers youngster as it was a general observation.

With a goal — his first for the club — and two assists in Saturday’s 3-3 draw against Queen of the South, the teenager made a forceful case for why the Pars need his talents in their starting line-up.

Having been forced to wait for a chance under Hughes, Kennedy gave notice of what he can bring to the side with a hat-trick in a recent bounce game against Hibernian.

Saturday was another indication that he can flourish for the Fifers, despite them languishing in eighth spot in the Championship table.

He said: “The last month hasn’t been great for me but I’ve just been pushing hard.

“I train as hard as I can every day and do things behind the scenes, and keep pushing.

“It’s obviously paid off. I don’t want to stop now, I just want to keep going.

In the Hibs game, I scored three. That was a chance to prove myself and I think I did in that game. I just need to keep going.

“When a manager comes in, you want to hear someone who believes in you and gives you confidence. Even before the game, he’s pushing at me and he’s not giving me it easy.

“Hopefully, I proved a point on Saturday by coming out and doing it for him.

“He always talks to me and pushes me hard. A lot of managers have but he pushes me hard and hard, and he expects a lot. I just need to prove it when I go on the pitch and hopefully I did that against Queens.”

‘Shut the back door’

After back-to-back 1-0 defeats to Partick Thistle and Hamilton Accies, Dunfermline got off to the worst possible start with Alex Cooper’s opener for Queens.

Talent: Kennedy

Despite further lapses in defence, they proved their resilience by snatching a point with time running out.

Kennedy added: “Of course we’re disappointed to get a draw at home. Conceding three goals, it’s going to be hard to get a win.

“We need to get together as a team and stop conceding goals, because that’s the problem. If we’re scoring three we can’t be conceding three.

“It was a home game and we wanted to win, so we’re disappointed.

“Both sides had chances, we probably had the better ones, and we need to shut the back door and stop conceding goals as a team.”

