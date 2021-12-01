Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Kai Kennedy runs riot against Hibs as Dunfermline stars stake claim in bounce game

By Alan Temple
December 1 2021, 12.21pm Updated: December 1 2021, 5.39pm
Kennedy, pictured, was a threat in the first half
Kennedy, pictured, was a threat in the first half

Kai Kennedy responded to John Hughes’ challenge in style as Dunfermline claimed a 4-1 victory over Hibs.

The Pars swept aside a youthful Hibees outfit in a friendly at the Hibernian Training Centre on Tuesday afternoon.

With the capital club facing Rangers on Wednesday evening, senior options were scarce for Hibs’ head of academy Steve Kean.

And Kennedy took full advantage, notching a hat-trick as the on-loan Rangers kid ran riot with a clinical showing in East Lothian.

Former Hearts striker Craig Wighton, who is yet to feature under new gaffer Hughes, also found the net as he staked his claim for first-team action.

Scoresheet: Wighton

‘Yogi’ and his Dunfermline coaching staff watched the handsome victory and will have been content that the fringe players heeded his encouragement to provide some food for thought. 

Kennedy’s showing, in particular, was a statement performance after Hughes told the 19-year-old to make himself impossible to ignore in the coming weeks. 

The Scotland under-21 internationalist has started just six games for the Pars since arriving on loan in the summer and Hughes has acknowledged that Rangers would be likely to recall him in January if that lack of action persists.

Kai Kennedy issued Dunfermline challenge as John Hughes admits early Rangers return is possible

More from The Courier