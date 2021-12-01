Kai Kennedy runs riot against Hibs as Dunfermline stars stake claim in bounce game

An error occurred. Please try again.

Kai Kennedy responded to John Hughes’ challenge in style as Dunfermline claimed a 4-1 victory over Hibs.

The Pars swept aside a youthful Hibees outfit in a friendly at the Hibernian Training Centre on Tuesday afternoon.

With the capital club facing Rangers on Wednesday evening, senior options were scarce for Hibs’ head of academy Steve Kean.

And Kennedy took full advantage, notching a hat-trick as the on-loan Rangers kid ran riot with a clinical showing in East Lothian.

Former Hearts striker Craig Wighton, who is yet to feature under new gaffer Hughes, also found the net as he staked his claim for first-team action.

‘Yogi’ and his Dunfermline coaching staff watched the handsome victory and will have been content that the fringe players heeded his encouragement to provide some food for thought.

Kennedy’s showing, in particular, was a statement performance after Hughes told the 19-year-old to make himself impossible to ignore in the coming weeks.

The Scotland under-21 internationalist has started just six games for the Pars since arriving on loan in the summer and Hughes has acknowledged that Rangers would be likely to recall him in January if that lack of action persists.