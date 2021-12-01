Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Renewed calls for action to tackle flooding on roads in Fife

By Lindsey Hamilton
December 1 2021, 12.39pm
Fife flooding
Several roads in Fife were blocked by flooding on Tuesday night.

There are renewed calls for action to tackle flooding problems in Fife after several roads across the kingdom were left under water.

Torrential rain led to a number of routes being blocked on Tuesday night.

The flooding came just days after the region had been battered by Storm Arwen.

Among the worst-hit areas was Foulford Road in Cowdenbeath, with people asked to avoid it on Tuesday night due to flood water.

Flooding on Cowdenbeath’s Foulford Road

Darren Watt, councillor for the area, said: “Once again, the stretch of road between The Glen Tavern and Leuchatsbeath Drive has been severely impacted by flooding.

“The waves created by passing traffic are affecting neighbouring properties.

“We have had flooding issues in this area for some time and they are ongoing.

“This is having an impact on many local residents and businesses. It is also on a major road and one that leads to both Foulford Primary School and Beath High School.

Calls for investigation into flooding

“I am calling for a major investigation into the cause of the problem here.

“This was just rain, normal weather, it’s not like this was the result of a storm of flash flooding.”

Bill Liddle, service manager at Fife Council, says the local authority is aware of flooding issues in the area and that an investigation into the cause is ongoing.

He added: “We closed the road between 11pm and 4am on Tuesday night while we dealt with the flooding. No properties were affected.”

Yellow warning for ice

It comes as the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice in parts of eastern Scotland, including areas of Perthshire and Angus, between 6pm on Wednesday and 10am on Thursday.

It says there could be wintry showers from Wednesday night into Thursday leading to icy patches.

A spokesperson said: “People can expect some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

“There will probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

“Some roads and railways likely to be affected by ice and perhaps snow, resulting in longer journey times.”

The latest forecast for Tayside and Fife says temperatures could dip to -4°C between Wednesday and Thursday.

It will cloud over during Thursday afternoon with some rain and snow in the evening and a maximum temperature of just 2°C.

It is expected to be mainly dry and bright on Friday but unsettled over the weekend.

Homes in Perthshire and Angus may go a week without power after Storm Arwen

More from The Courier