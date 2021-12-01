Dundee’s UNESCO City of Design status set to continue with new funding

An error occurred. Please try again.

The future of Dundee’s UNESCO status and how it is funded will be discussed by councillors next week.

The policy and resources committee will consider a report asking for £60,000 to be approved, to allow work to continue on Dundee’s unique UK position as a UNESCO City of Design.

The City of Discovery was designated as the UK’s first and only UNESCO City of Design and joined the Creative Cities Network in December 2014.

UNESCO is the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

It seeks to build peace through international cooperation in education, science and culture.

In 2018, £475,000 was secured for 2019 to 2021.

Project partners were Abertay University, Dundee City Council, Leisure & Culture Dundee, Northwood Charitable Trust, and the University of Dundee. The project team continued to fundraise for project delivery and secured an additional £435,000.

A new report for Dundee City Council will highlight how major projects over the past few years have connected design with Dundee communities, as well as showcasing the city’s talents to an international audience.

Council leader John Alexander believes the City of Design status is helping Dundee.

He said: “For a small city, Dundee is able to reach a global audience through our design talent and UNESCO status.

“This access is expanding the profile of our city, promoting our ambitions and offering exciting new possibilities.”

UNESCO status ‘a badge of honour’

He added: “The city UNESCO team is also connecting with communities by going out to local areas and encouraging participation.

“The UNESCO team’s high-profile contribution to the Union Street Spaces for People pedestrianisation and the Stobswell pocket parks are superb examples of how design can contribute to neighbourhood change.

“I am excited by the opportunities that lie ahead if we can continue this dynamic approach that also helps to lever in additional funds to fund further activities.

“I believe that the UNESCO City of Design status is a badge of honour for Dundee that everyone living here should be proud to wear.”

The committee will hear that discussions are ongoing with existing partners; Abertay University, Leisure & Culture Dundee, Northwood Charitable Trust, V&A Dundee, and The University of Dundee.

All have indicated that they wish to continue to support the implementation of Dundee’s UNESCO City of Design designation, subject to approval by the local authority.

V&A plays key role

The policy and resources committee is being asked to agree support of £60,000 for 2022/2023 as year one of a further three-year commitment to secure the future of the UNESCO designation and support its development.

The committee meets this Monday December 6.

Some of the city’s projects can be viewed at the UNESCO Dundee website.