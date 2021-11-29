Nikolay Todorov: ‘Something special’ is happening at Dunfermline

An error occurred. Please try again.

Nikolay Todorov is adamant ‘something special’ is brewing at Dunfermline.

The arrival of new manager John Hughes has inspired victories against Inverness and Ayr United, helping the Pars ascend to sixth spot in the Championship.

And the 25-year-old insists Friday night’s 1-0 defeat against Partick Thistle has done nothing to temper the burgeoning feel-good factor at East End Park.

Indeed, Todorov recalls his experience with the Caley Jags last season when they finished just three points adrift of the promotion playoffs — after a spell propping up the table.

That included an eight-game unbeaten sequence which saw Inverness soar up the standings.

And he reckons the Pars are capable of similar.

“It is a hard league but we have more than enough in the changing room for a very good run to climb up to where we belong,” said the former Hearts and Livingston youngster.

“I remember we went on a big unbeaten run at Inverness, so I have been part of stuff like that — and I can feel something special is happening at the minute with the manager.

“Obviously, the top five are very close and the bottom five are close.

“But when you put a good run of four or five games — which I think we are capable of doing — I think they are catchable.”

Determined

Todorov’s own cameo at Firhill was bright.

He replaced Matty Todd with 69 minutes on the clock and came close with a ferocious late drive which whipped wide of the post.

In his first appearance since a brief outing as a substitute against Morton on November 6, the big Bulgarian looked like a man determined to grab a jersey.

“The team has been doing well in the last few weeks — I don’t think anyone deserved to be dropped,” said Todorov. “So, I just need to work hard and keep my head down.

“But I know, and the fans know, what I am capable of.

“I have contributed with a few goals and a few assists. Hopefully, I start scoring and start assisting again.

“I want to play for this manager and this club. You wait for your chance, work hard and, in those times, try to improve in every area.

“I am ready and I felt sharp on Friday.”

Buzzing

A narrow reverse against Ian McCall’s men saw the Pars bow out of the Scottish Cup at the third round stage.

And while disappointment persists, Todorov is retaining a sense of perspective ahead of next weekend’s trip to Hamilton.

“Everyone has been buzzing around the place,” he added. “Although the result is disappointing, we won’t forget what has been happening for the last few weeks.

“The manager has been great. He is trying to improve us all, and our mentality.

“It is a good challenge and it is really exciting that he is here.”