Dundee’s Danny Mullen insists he’s ‘the best striker at the club’ amid form that’s keeping Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings on the bench

He may have two international strikers to compete with but Danny Mullen says he’s the best front man at Dundee.

And man of the match performances like the 26-year-old put in during the 3-0 win over Motherwell only justify his belief.

Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings have 24 Scotland caps between them and 349 club goals to their name.

However, both had to make do with places on the bench as Mullen led the line with aplomb for the Dark Blues.

Belief

He got his reward for a tremendous display by knocking in his second goal in two games.

“Griffiths and Cummings are big names but it pushes me to get the best out of myself,” Mullen said.

“It can only benefit the team in the long run.

“Do I relish the competition for places? Yes. I believe in myself.

“I believe I am the best striker at the club — and I think they will believe the same (that they are the best striker at the club).

“It pushes me to be the best version of myself and, thankfully, I got the goal and the man of the match performance on Saturday.”

Scoring spree – can Mullen keep it going?

Between the Celtic and Motherwell matches came a three-week break for the Dark Blues.

During that time Dundee faced Hibs in a bounce game with Mullen also finding the net at Easter Road.

Now his target is to keep his scoring spree going.

“As a striker, every game you go into you look to score whether it’s a friendly or not and it brings confidence when you do score,” he added.

“I scored again at the weekend and I’ll be looking forward to St Johnstone on Wednesday. Hopefully, I can continue that run.

“I feel good. I got 90 minutes on Saturday and that’s my first since I’ve been back.

“We were off a few weeks there but the boys were flying and I felt good.

“That’s two in the league now and I’m buzzing with that but the most important thing was we got the three points.

“It was a good performance right the way through the team from the keeper to up top, to the subs who came on, we all worked hard for each other and got the result.

“We controlled the game from start to finish.

“It was a really good day.”