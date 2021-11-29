Dundee’s Danny Mullen insists he’s ‘the best striker at the club’ amid form that’s keeping Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings on the bench

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee’s Danny Mullen insists he’s ‘the best striker at the club’ amid form that’s keeping Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings on the bench

By George Cran
November 29 2021, 8.00am Updated: November 29 2021, 12.32pm
Danny Mullen celebrates his goal against Motherwell. Inset: Jason Cummings and Leigh Griffiths.
He may have two international strikers to compete with but Danny Mullen says he’s the best front man at Dundee.

And man of the match performances like the 26-year-old put in during the 3-0 win over Motherwell only justify his belief.

Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings have 24 Scotland caps between them and 349 club goals to their name.

However, both had to make do with places on the bench as Mullen led the line with aplomb for the Dark Blues.

Belief

He got his reward for a tremendous display by knocking in his second goal in two games.

“Griffiths and Cummings are big names but it pushes me to get the best out of myself,” Mullen said.

“It can only benefit the team in the long run.

“Do I relish the competition for places? Yes. I believe in myself.

“I believe I am the best striker at the club — and I think they will believe the same (that they are the best striker at the club).

“It pushes me to be the best version of myself and, thankfully, I got the goal and the man of the match performance on Saturday.”

Griffiths came off the bench against Motherwell.

Scoring spree – can Mullen keep it going?

Between the Celtic and Motherwell matches came a three-week break for the Dark Blues.

During that time Dundee faced Hibs in a bounce game with Mullen also finding the net at Easter Road.

Now his target is to keep his scoring spree going.

“As a striker, every game you go into you look to score whether it’s a friendly or not and it brings confidence when you do score,” he added.

Mullen fires in against Motherwell.

“I scored again at the weekend and I’ll be looking forward to St Johnstone on Wednesday. Hopefully, I can continue that run.

“I feel good. I got 90 minutes on Saturday and that’s my first since I’ve been back.

“We were off a few weeks there but the boys were flying and I felt good.

“That’s two in the league now and I’m buzzing with that but the most important thing was we got the three points.

“It was a good performance right the way through the team from the keeper to up top, to the subs who came on, we all worked hard for each other and got the result.

“We controlled the game from start to finish.

“It was a really good day.”

