Luke Donnelly believes Dick Campbell will have selection headache as EVERY Arbroath player is ‘good enough to play in the team’

Forward Luke Donnelly believes there is real strength in depth to the Arbroath squad, which has been one key aspects to their success.

Dick Campbell made a couple of changes to his side for their 3-0 Scottish Cup win over Forfar at Gayfield, with Bobby Linn and James Craigen coming back to the starting line up.

There was also a change of position for Donnelly who played in a more central role in the absence of Joel Nouble.

Selection headache

The former Celtic youth believes healthy competition for places in the team can only be a good thing for the club and the manager could well have a selection headache next weekend when key man Nouble and Dowds become available.

“Anton Dowds is back, Noubz is back, even the boys who started, Linn and Crags, they were excellent, so I’m sure he’ll have a good headache,” Donnelly said.

“I think we’ve got 20 players and all of them could play in the starting 11.

“It’s when you’re in the starting 11 you know if you don’t play well there’s somebody there to take your place.

“We’ve got a great squad and everybody is playing their part.”

The 25-year-old completed the scoring in the weekend derby by finishing off an impressive counter-attacking move from a Forfar corner.

‘Goal was coming’

It was Donnelly’s first goal since July and he was glad to get back on the scoresheet.

“I was waiting to try and find the far corner but the angle wasn’t there so I just chopped it back onto my left and the defender went for it and I put it in, so it was good to score,” he said.

“I’ve not scored in a while, so it was coming.

“You see we’ve got boys like Mikey [McKenna], Scott Stewart and Crags [James Craigen]. They’re powerful runners and when we break, we break quick. It was good to get in the end of it.”

Arbroath go into the pot for the Scottish Cup fourth round and Donnelly does not fear any opponent.

“I’d take anybody, just as long as we go into the next round the same and try to win and see how far we could go,” he said.

“It’s 90 minutes, anything can happen.”