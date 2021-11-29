Luke Donnelly believes Dick Campbell will have selection headache as EVERY Arbroath player is ‘good enough to play in the team’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Luke Donnelly believes Dick Campbell will have selection headache as EVERY Arbroath player is ‘good enough to play in the team’

By Scott Lorimer
November 29 2021, 8.10am
Luke Donnelly, seen herre scoring earlier in the season, netted the third Arbroath third goal.
Luke Donnelly, seen herre scoring earlier in the season, netted Arbroath's third goal.

Forward Luke Donnelly believes there is real strength in depth to the Arbroath squad, which has been one key aspects to their success.

Dick Campbell made a couple of changes to his side for their 3-0 Scottish Cup win over Forfar at Gayfield, with Bobby Linn and James Craigen coming back to the starting line up.

There was also a change of position for Donnelly who played in a more central role in the absence of Joel Nouble.

Selection headache

The former Celtic youth believes healthy competition for places in the team can only be a good thing for the club and the manager could well have a selection headache next weekend when key man Nouble and Dowds become available.

Arbroath players celebrate after Anton Dowds heads in to put the away side 1-0.
Anton Dowds and Joel Nouble (middle two) will be available for Arbroath next weekend.

“Anton Dowds is back, Noubz is back, even the boys who started, Linn and Crags, they were excellent, so I’m sure he’ll have a good headache,” Donnelly said.

“I think we’ve got 20 players and all of them could play in the starting 11.

“It’s when you’re in the starting 11 you know if you don’t play well there’s somebody there to take your place.

“We’ve got a great squad and everybody is playing their part.”

The 25-year-old completed the scoring in the weekend derby by finishing off an impressive counter-attacking move from a Forfar corner.

‘Goal was coming’

It was Donnelly’s first goal since July and he was glad to get back on the scoresheet.

“I was waiting to try and find the far corner but the angle wasn’t there so I just chopped it back onto my left and the defender went for it and I put it in, so it was good to score,” he said.

“I’ve not scored in a while, so it was coming.

“You see we’ve got boys like Mikey [McKenna], Scott Stewart and Crags [James Craigen]. They’re powerful runners and when we break, we break quick. It was good to get in the end of it.”

Arbroath go into the pot for the Scottish Cup fourth round and Donnelly does not fear any opponent.

“I’d take anybody, just as long as we go into the next round the same and try to win and see how far we could go,” he said.

“It’s 90 minutes, anything can happen.”

‘We’d have played the same against Celtic or Real Madrid’: Arbroath assistant hails side’s intensity in Scottish Cup win over Forfar