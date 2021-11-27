Arbroath 3-0 Forfar: Lichties breeze past the Loons to Scottish Cup 4th round

Arbroath blew Forfar away at Gayfield as they breezed through to the Scottish Cup 4th round with a 3-0 win.

Despite Storm Arwen causing havoc last night, it was relatively calm on the pitch, but it was the relentless Lichties’ pressure which caused the Loons problems throughout.

It got off to the worst possible start for the League Two side with an early goal from Jason Thomson. Forfar gave the ball away in a dangerous area, Thomson picked the ball up and weaved his way into the box with his shot finding its way into the far corner.

The home side smelled blood and the game was effectively over a few minutes later. An Arbroath corner was played short to Bobby Linn, he gave it back to Michael McKenna whose cross was volleyed in through a crowded box by Ricky Little.

It stayed 2-0 at the break, but the visitors could count themselves lucky it was just two.

Forfar came out slightly more positive in the second half, but that was soon diminished when Luke Donnelly made it 3-0 in a great counter-attacking move. Forfar made a mess of a short corner and Arbroath burst out of the traps with Donnelly punishing the visitors.

Gary Irvine’s side struggled to muster any real chances throughout, with Derek Gaston the quietest man on the park.

A day to forget for the visitors, but the Championship high-flyers go into the fourth round draw full of confidence.