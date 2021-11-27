Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arbroath 3-0 Forfar: Lichties breeze past the Loons to Scottish Cup 4th round

By Scott Lorimer
November 27 2021, 4.49pm Updated: November 27 2021, 11.05pm
Ricky Little got on the scoresheet for Arbroath.
Arbroath blew Forfar away at Gayfield as they breezed through to the Scottish Cup 4th round with a 3-0 win.

Despite Storm Arwen causing havoc last night, it was relatively calm on the pitch, but it was the relentless Lichties’ pressure which caused the Loons problems throughout.

It got off to the worst possible start for the League Two side with an early goal from Jason Thomson. Forfar gave the ball away in a dangerous area, Thomson picked the ball up and weaved his way into the box with his shot finding its way into the far corner.

The home side smelled blood and the game was effectively over a few minutes later. An Arbroath corner was played short to Bobby Linn, he gave it back to Michael McKenna whose cross was volleyed in through a crowded box by Ricky Little.

It stayed 2-0 at the break, but the visitors could count themselves lucky it was just two.

Forfar came out slightly more positive in the second half, but that was soon diminished when Luke Donnelly made it 3-0 in a great counter-attacking move. Forfar made a mess of a short corner and Arbroath burst out of the traps with Donnelly punishing the visitors.

Gary Irvine’s side struggled to muster any real chances throughout, with Derek Gaston the quietest man on the park.

A day to forget for the visitors, but the Championship high-flyers go into the fourth round draw full of confidence.

