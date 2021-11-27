Dundee 3-0 Motherwell: Impressive Dark Blues enjoy winning return to Dens Park

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee ended a seven-match losing streak to Motherwell in league football with a fine 3-0 victory at Dens Park.

After three weeks out of action, the Dark Blues were quick out of the traps.

An impressive first half brought goals from Luke McCowan and Danny Mullen and put them in full control of the contest.

And shortly after half-time Ryan Sweeney capped a fine afternoon for the Dark Blues.

Refreshed and re-energised

Both Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings started on the bench for the Dark Blues as Danny Mullen got the nod up top.

Before the action got under way there was an impeccably-observed minute’s silence to remember the passing of Dundee great Doug Cowie.

After a three-week break, the Dark Blues started in energised fashion.

Inside 17 minutes, they had the first chance as Danny Mullen brought a good save from Liam Kelly.

And it was 1-0 just two minutes later, as Luke McCowan showed composure in a busy penalty area before sliding the ball between a host of defenders and beyond the goalie.

They didn’t stop there, however, and could have doubled their lead before Mullen did so on 26 minutes, finishing low past Kelly.

All’s ‘Well that ends well

After the break there was an early warning from the Steelmen as sub Kevin van Veen almost made an instant impact, smashes the ball off the post.

But it was 3-0 on 49 minutes as Charlie Adam lifted a free-kick into the area for Lee Ashcroft to knock across goal, allowing Ryan Sweeney to bundle home.

Dundee, though, were dealt a blow five minutes later as key defender Ashcroft limped off with a hamstring injury. Max Anderson headed off too after treatment with 21 to go.

Adam Legzdins had to be on his toes as he denied Tony Watt and Callum Slattery as Motherwell pushed but it was Dundee’s day as they picked up a deserved three points.

Teams

Dundee: Legzdins, Kerr, Sweeney, Ashcroft (Fontaine 54), Marshall, Adam, McGowan (Griffiths 65), Anderson (Elliott 69), McCowan, McMullan, Mullen.

Subs not used: Lawlor, Panter, Cummings, Lamb.

Motherwell: Kelly, Lamie, Mugabi, Maguire, Woolery, Slattery, McGinley, Solholm Johansen, Grimshaw (Roberts 46), Shields (Van Veen 46), Watt.

Subs not used: Fox, O’Donnell, Carroll, O’Connor, Cornelius.

Referee: Craig Napier

Attendance: 4,747