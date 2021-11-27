Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee 3-0 Motherwell: Impressive Dark Blues enjoy winning return to Dens Park

By George Cran
November 27 2021, 4.53pm Updated: November 27 2021, 4.54pm
Mullen celebrates making it 2-0.
Mullen celebrates making it 2-0.

Dundee ended a seven-match losing streak to Motherwell in league football with a fine 3-0 victory at Dens Park.

After three weeks out of action, the Dark Blues were quick out of the traps.

An impressive first half brought goals from Luke McCowan and Danny Mullen and put them in full control of the contest.

And shortly after half-time Ryan Sweeney capped a fine afternoon for the Dark Blues.

Refreshed and re-energised

Both Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings started on the bench for the Dark Blues as Danny Mullen got the nod up top.

Before the action got under way there was an impeccably-observed minute’s silence to remember the passing of Dundee great Doug Cowie.

A minute’s silence for Doug Cowie.

After a three-week break, the Dark Blues started in energised fashion.

Inside 17 minutes, they had the first chance as Danny Mullen brought a good save from Liam Kelly.

And it was 1-0 just two minutes later, as Luke McCowan showed composure in a busy penalty area before sliding the ball between a host of defenders and beyond the goalie.

McCowan opens the scoring.

They didn’t stop there, however, and could have doubled their lead before Mullen did so on 26 minutes, finishing low past Kelly.

All’s ‘Well that ends well

After the break there was an early warning from the Steelmen as sub Kevin van Veen almost made an instant impact, smashes the ball off the post.

But it was 3-0 on 49 minutes as Charlie Adam lifted a free-kick into the area for Lee Ashcroft to knock across goal, allowing Ryan Sweeney to bundle home.

Mullen fires in.

Dundee, though, were dealt a blow five minutes later as key defender Ashcroft limped off with a hamstring injury. Max Anderson headed off too after treatment with 21 to go.

Adam Legzdins had to be on his toes as he denied Tony Watt and Callum Slattery as Motherwell pushed but it was Dundee’s day as they picked up a deserved three points.

 

Teams

Dundee: Legzdins, Kerr, Sweeney, Ashcroft (Fontaine 54), Marshall, Adam, McGowan (Griffiths 65), Anderson (Elliott 69), McCowan, McMullan, Mullen.

Subs not used: Lawlor, Panter, Cummings, Lamb.

Motherwell: Kelly, Lamie, Mugabi, Maguire, Woolery, Slattery, McGinley, Solholm Johansen, Grimshaw (Roberts 46), Shields (Van Veen 46), Watt.

Subs not used: Fox, O’Donnell, Carroll, O’Connor, Cornelius.

Referee: Craig Napier

Attendance: 4,747

 

