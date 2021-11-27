Ross County 1 Dundee United 1: United denied win by last minute Joseph Hungbo strike after Louis Appere’s first goal in 11 MONTHS

An error occurred. Please try again.

Louis Appere netted his first Dundee United goal in almost a YEAR – but the Tannadice side suffered last minute heartbreak.

Striker Appere netted in 49 minutes from close range and must surely have played his way into United’s plans.

But a last-gasp Joseph Hungbo free-kick denied United the win that would have sent them joint second with Hearts.

Dundee United boss Tam Courts travelled to Dingwall expecting a ‘frosty reception’ from the Ross County fans after an incident-packed game the last time the clubs met.

Courts held a ‘Show Racism The Red Card’ t-shirt up to County fans after allegations of racism towards midfielder Jeando Fuchs.

The SPFL later insisted there was ‘insufficient evidence’ to pursue the matter further.

But with Fuchs missing out due to injury, some of the potential spark surrounding that incident was diffused.

Instead, it was down to matters on the park.

Dundee United give Appere and Hoti chances to shine at Ross County

With Fuchs and Dylan Levitt injured and Calum Butcher suspended, United handed Appere and Florent Hoti rare starts.

It was also Ryan Edwards first game as Dundee United club captain.

And Kosovo under-21 international Hoti looked impressive early on, almost netting the opener in 20 minutes.

A superb through ball from Peter Pawlett set Hoti up but his 25-yard effort was parried by County keeper Ash Maynard-Brewer.

Nothing happening on the park but fantastic atmosphere in the @dundeeunitedfc end. Great support for @RyanEdwards_5 on his first game as club captain. pic.twitter.com/UFRgXOdNj6 — Ewan Smith (@ewansmithpr) November 27, 2021

Hoti then followed that up with superbly-timed last-ditch tackle on Blair Spittal to deny the former United star a clear sight on goal.

But the visitors survived a scare as Jack Baldwin headed off the post in 30 minutes.

Harry Paton met the rebound but Benjamin Siegrist produced a stunning save.

The Swiss keeper then made another instinctive stop to block Spittal’s swerving volley.

United were backed by a fantastic travelling support of almost 1,000 who sang the entire 90 minutes.

And with United shooting into their crowd in the second half, they took the lead in 49 minutes.

Once again Ilmari Niskanen played a pivotal role as he set up Appere for a devilish turn and shot from ten yards.

Appere wheeled away to celebrate with the jubilant United fans.

The hosts had chances to level with Baldwin cracked a header off the bar and Siegrist made a great save to deny Spittal.

They were dealt a blow as Harry Clarke walked for a second bookable offence after a foul on Hoti.

But Hungbo earned them a deserved draw.

Teams for Ross County v Dundee United

Ross County: Maynard-Brewer; Randall, Cancola, Baldwin, Paton, Spittal, Iacovitti (Watson 60), Charles-Cook (Hungbo 60), Clarke, Tilson, White. Subs not used: Laidlaw; Vokins, Samuel, Robertson, Burroughs.

Dundee United: Siegrist; Freeman, McMann, Edwards, Mulgrew, Hoti, Niskanen (Sporle 61), Pawlett, Appere, Clark, Harkes. Subs not used: Carson; Chalmers, Glass, K Smith, Watson, Meekison.

Referee Greg Aitken