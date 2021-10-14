Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Tam Courts: I held up a ‘T-shirt of peace’ to defend Dundee United star Jeando Fuchs

By Ewan Smith
October 14 2021, 10.27pm
Dundee United boss Tam Courts insists he has no regrets over his Show Racism The Red Card t-shirt gesture

Tam Courts has no regrets over his Show Racism The Red Card t-shirt defence of Dundee United midfielder Jeando Fuchs.

Courts made a show of support for Fuchs after it was alleged the Cameroon midfielder suffered racist abuse during Dundee United’s 1-0 win over Ross County two weeks ago.

Ross County, who had previously criticised Courts for his t-shirt gesture, claimed on Thursday they were “fully exonerated” by authorities over the allegations. 

The SPFL later confirmed there was ‘insufficient evidence’ to take any further action on the matter.

But regardless of any outcomes from the investigation, Courts has steadfastly defended his post-match actions.

“That t-shirt should be seen as a t-shirt of peace,” said Courts.

“It’s a reminder of what we need to uphold ourselves to in society and not just in football.

“I think that’s the message that we want to land.

“Yes you come to football, it’s tribal, it’s competitive.

“But we have to hold ourselves to higher standards than that in this country in terms of how we behave.

“We cannot tolerate anything that is discriminatory or racist.

Tam Courts: We must take a stance against racism and discrimination

Tam Courts has given Jeando Fuchs his full backing at Dundee United

“It is a reminder for me and everyone else that we are better than that.

“It is something I feel strongly about – as a member of society, not necessarily as a football manager.

“I think it is really important that in the current day and age that we stand against racism or discrimination.

“Also as football clubs we want to be unified – we want to be unified with Ross County, the vast majority of Ross County fans as well.

“But we also want to show support for our players.

“If I ever feel a player needs my full support as head coach at this football club, then I am never going to shirk the responsibility of giving that.

“I have full respect for Ross County, the rest of Scottish football and the wider football industry for how they throw their weight behind Show Racism The Red Card.”

Tam Courts: Jeando Fuchs is a phenomenal human being

Jeando Fuchs
Jeando Fuchs has been outstanding for Dundee United this season

When asked specifically if he regretted his actions with the t-shirt, Courts added: “No. Absolutely not.

“It was a key moment on that day with the allegations that were made.

“We have to show it won’t be tolerated and that we respect other clubs in the league.

“We respect all fans and we will stand against anyone who comes into stadiums to make any form of gestures that we see as discriminatory.

“Our players will always get full support and I will certainly be doing that in the future.

Jeando Fuchs starring for Dundee United against Ross County
Jeando Fuchs starring for Dundee United against Ross County

“We have made a strong stance as a football club in terms of protection of our player in that given incident.

“Moving forward we have to constantly challenge any discriminatory behaviour and we will continue to do that.

“So I feel really comfortable and content with my actions.

“Jeando is a phenomenal human being and a brilliant player for us.

“I think the thing that hurt me the most on that day is that we had just scored a goal.

“When he came walking over to the bench, to see that look on his face . . .

“I did ask him then if he was sure about the allegation. I also asked him at half-time and after the game as well.

“He was pretty adamant.

“It was disappointing to see that level of hurt on his face because he is a guy who we, as a football club, really care about.”

SPFL find ‘insufficient evidence’ Ross County fan racially abused Dundee United star Jeando Fuchs

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]