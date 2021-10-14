Tam Courts: I held up a ‘T-shirt of peace’ to defend Dundee United star Jeando Fuchs

An error occurred. Please try again.

Tam Courts has no regrets over his Show Racism The Red Card t-shirt defence of Dundee United midfielder Jeando Fuchs.

Courts made a show of support for Fuchs after it was alleged the Cameroon midfielder suffered racist abuse during Dundee United’s 1-0 win over Ross County two weeks ago.

Ross County, who had previously criticised Courts for his t-shirt gesture, claimed on Thursday they were “fully exonerated” by authorities over the allegations.

The SPFL later confirmed there was ‘insufficient evidence’ to take any further action on the matter.

But regardless of any outcomes from the investigation, Courts has steadfastly defended his post-match actions.

True leadership from Tam Courts as another footballer in Scotland is racially abused today. We are all with you, @JeandoFuchs. This cannot go on. We need more from our authorities. @ScotGov @ScottishFA pic.twitter.com/FklcAaJG75 — Show Racism the Red Card 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@SRtRCScotland) October 2, 2021

“That t-shirt should be seen as a t-shirt of peace,” said Courts.

“It’s a reminder of what we need to uphold ourselves to in society and not just in football.

“I think that’s the message that we want to land.

“Yes you come to football, it’s tribal, it’s competitive.

“But we have to hold ourselves to higher standards than that in this country in terms of how we behave.

“We cannot tolerate anything that is discriminatory or racist.

Tam Courts: We must take a stance against racism and discrimination

“It is a reminder for me and everyone else that we are better than that.

“It is something I feel strongly about – as a member of society, not necessarily as a football manager.

“I think it is really important that in the current day and age that we stand against racism or discrimination.

“Also as football clubs we want to be unified – we want to be unified with Ross County, the vast majority of Ross County fans as well.

“But we also want to show support for our players.

“If I ever feel a player needs my full support as head coach at this football club, then I am never going to shirk the responsibility of giving that.

“I have full respect for Ross County, the rest of Scottish football and the wider football industry for how they throw their weight behind Show Racism The Red Card.”

Tam Courts: Jeando Fuchs is a phenomenal human being

When asked specifically if he regretted his actions with the t-shirt, Courts added: “No. Absolutely not.

“It was a key moment on that day with the allegations that were made.

“We have to show it won’t be tolerated and that we respect other clubs in the league.

“We respect all fans and we will stand against anyone who comes into stadiums to make any form of gestures that we see as discriminatory.

“Our players will always get full support and I will certainly be doing that in the future.

“We have made a strong stance as a football club in terms of protection of our player in that given incident.

“Moving forward we have to constantly challenge any discriminatory behaviour and we will continue to do that.

“So I feel really comfortable and content with my actions.

“Jeando is a phenomenal human being and a brilliant player for us.

“I think the thing that hurt me the most on that day is that we had just scored a goal.

“When he came walking over to the bench, to see that look on his face . . .

“I did ask him then if he was sure about the allegation. I also asked him at half-time and after the game as well.

“He was pretty adamant.

“It was disappointing to see that level of hurt on his face because he is a guy who we, as a football club, really care about.”