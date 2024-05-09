Pedestrian knocked down by lorry in Callander as four fire crews called to scene

A pedestrian has been knocked down by a lorry in Callander.

The incident happened on the A84 Main Street just before 11am.

The road is closed in both directions.

One man who lives nearby said a fire engine, a fire car, three police vehicles, an ambulance and two ambulance cars were at the scene.

He added: “I am very upset to hear that this has happened.”

A woman who was passing the scene around the time of the crash said: “All the emergency services are here.

“The main road out of the town is blocked with traffic queueing and it has been shut completely.

“The lorry is still here but further up the road.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 10.52pm reporting that a pedestrian had been knocked down by an HGV.

“We have sent four appliances to the scene from Callander, Dunfermline, Bridge of Allan and Easterhouse in Glasgow.

“We have no further information at this stage.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11am on Thursday, officers were called to a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Main Street at the junction of Bridge Street, Callander.

“Emergency services are in attendance.

“The road is closed at the A84 at Doune. Diversions are in place.”

Traffic Scotland is urging drivers to avoid Main Street and allow extra time for journeys.

Midland Bluebird says its 59 bus service is terminating at Doune due to the incident.

