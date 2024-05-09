Search launched near Forth bridges after ‘concern for person’

A search has been launched near the Forth bridges after a report of concern for a person.

Lifeboats were deployed in the early hours of Thursday to assist police with the search in the North Queensferry area.

RNLI crews were sent from Queensferry lifeboat station at 1.16am and from Kinghorn at 1.31am.

Officers confirmed searches are still ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called to a report of concern for a person in the North Queensferry area around 1am on Thursday.

“Emergency services attended and inquiries are ongoing.”

The coastguard confirmed it was also involved in the operation.