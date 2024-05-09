‘Better player’ Chris Hamilton thanks Dunfermline for taking no risks on worrying injuries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

‘Better player’ Chris Hamilton thanks Dunfermline for taking no risks on worrying injuries

The Pars vice-captain gave staff cause for concern during concussion recovery.

By Iain Collin
Chris Hamilton in celebration mode for Dunfermline Athletic FC.
Dunfermline vice-captain Chris Hamilton. Image: SNS.

Chris Hamilton has confessed Dunfermline were right not to ‘risk’ his fitness and health during a worrying end to a difficult season.

The Pars vice-captain gave manager James McPake and his staff cause for concern after picking up concussion in the 3-2 victory over Arbroath in March.

McPake spoke of Hamilton experiencing problems with noise and hustle and bustle during his attempts to make a comeback from the head injury.

It delayed his return as the Fifers made sure they trod carefully with the 22-year-old.

A sitting Chris Hamilton is attended to by the Dunfermline Athletic F.C. medical team.
Dunfermline vice-captain Chris Hamilton suffered injuries in both games away at Arbroath this season. Image: SNS.

However, he was back to full fitness by the end of a campaign that also saw him suffer a fractured cheekbone in the earlier trip to old club Arbroath two days before Christmas.

“The few injuries that I picked up towards the end were ones that I couldn’t really risk,” admits Hamilton, who was Dunfermline’s most decorated player at their annual awards ceremony recently.

The manager was big on that. I wanted to try and push myself but he wanted the doctor to make sure that I was 100 per cent before coming back.

“It was a wee bit frustrating but I appreciate that they have got my best interests at heart in looking after me.

“The doctor and the physio here are really good. Hopefully next year, they will have less work to do in terms of injuries that we get.

Hamilton: ‘Feeling better’

“It was frustrating at the time but I’m feeling better now.”

Hamilton was just one of the Dunfermline players who suffered serious injuries in a troubled season.

The likes of Kyle Benedictus,  Rhys Breen, Aaron Comrie, Sam Fisher, Alex Jakubiak, Deniz Mehmet, Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Matty Todd and Craig Wighton all spent significant time on the sidelines.

Despite a rollercoaster of fortunes, Hamilton believes being thrust into the limelight as stand-in captain and defender will be of benefit to him in the future.

“On a personal note I think that I have learned a lot this season,” he added to the Dunfermline website. “I have been put in situations that I’ve never been in before.

Dunfermline’s Chris Hamilton wore a face mask for a period after fracturing his cheekbone. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson

“Being a captain of a team that is struggling and trying to work that out, trying to help the boys off the pitch and on the pitch in a team that is lacking confidence and lacking players; we had a lot of young players, a lot of injuries.

“Things like that have helped me, personally, to grow as a player.

“Through that time when we were struggling, it definitely was tough. I took a lot of the responsibility on myself being the captain of a young team.

“Hopefully it has made me a better player, a better captain and a better person.

“With the bad times, you have to learn as much as you can – then hopefully use it and make it better.”

More from Football

Tony Docherty and Lyall Cameron
Dundee's Tony Docherty and Lyall Cameron earn second major award nominations
Lewis Vaughan celebrates scoring for Raith Rovers as his team-mates surround him.
Lewis Vaughan revisits 2017 play-off nightmare as he eyes dream promotion with Raith Rovers
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin (left) and head of recruitment Michael Cairney (right).
Jim Goodwin makes 'most important job' declaration as Dundee United boss lifts lid on…
10
Luke McCowan
Luke McCowan thriving as Dundee captain says Tony Docherty as boss reveals why picking…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Craig Levein: St Johnstone's season going down 'to the wire' isn't a shock or…
Dundee manager Tony Docherty is pleased with the contribution of Burnley loanee Michael Mellon. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss hails Michael Mellon return as Tony Docherty discusses future of loan stars
3
Airdrie and Partick Thistle players compete for a high ball in a crowded penalty area.
Ian Murray on Raith Rovers' likely play-off opponents after running rule over Airdrie-Partick Thistle…
David Wotherspoon, Chris Mochrie and Scott McMann are among the players to leave Dundee United. Images: SNS.
Dundee United confirm 15 departures as Terrors' top-flight charge starts to take shape
27
Hibernian duo Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson in their track suits ahead of a game.
Dunfermline weighing up summer moves for Hibernian legends Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson
Dunfermline boss James McPake with goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet.
Dunfermline Athletic boss James McPake gives explanation for 'worrying' Deniz Mehmet on-pitch incident