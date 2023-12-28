Dunfermline boss James McPake reveals extent of Chris Hamilton’s facial injury and Fife derby chances as he gives update on Lewis McCann and Kyle Benedictus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline boss James McPake reveals extent of Chris Hamilton’s facial injury and Fife derby chances as he gives update on Lewis McCann and Kyle Benedictus

Hamilton and McCann were both substituted early in the 1-1 draw with Arbroath.

By Iain Collin
Chris Hamilton in action for Dunfermline Athletic. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline vice-captain Chris Hamilton suffered a fractured cheekbone against Arbroath. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline Athletic boss James McPake has revealed that Chris Hamilton has a fractured cheekbone.

But the vice-captain has not yet been ruled out of the New Year derby against rivals Raith Rovers next Tuesday.

Hamilton will sit out this weekend’s trip to face Ayr United as a precaution after picking up the injury in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Arbroath.

After taking a boot to the face from Red Lichties striker Jay Bird, the 22-year-old was taken to hospital with a ‘dent’ in his face.

Dunfermline Athletic vice-captain Chris Hamilton receives treatment during the 1-1 draw with Arbroath. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Dunfermline Athletic vice-captain Chris Hamilton receives treatment during the 1-1 draw with Arbroath. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Scans showed a fracture but the former Hearts youngster was relieved to be told he would not need surgery.

And, as the Fifers await further advice from specialists, the versatile midfielder is eager to quickly shrug off the facial injury.

McPake said: “Hammy [Hamilton] doesn’t require surgery on his fractured cheekbone but we are waiting on a timescale. We are delighted that he doesn’t need surgery.

“He has been in running but we will go by the timescale the specialist says.

“We have had different ones given to us, which range from days to weeks, but we do need the specialist’s opinion on that.

McPake: ‘I wouldn’t rule Tuesday out’

“With where we are at he will be out this weekend. He has been running but [has had] no contact.

“[Regarding] Tuesday I’m genuinely not sure, I think it will all come down to if we can get him to see the other specialist – and obviously we need a mask fitted to his face.

“I wouldn’t rule Tuesday out, if I’m honest.

“I know Chris is not wanting to rule Saturday out but the likelihood is that I’ll rule that one out. We would never put him in any danger.

“He didn’t want to come off last Saturday, it was the doctor’s call when he saw the dent in his cheek. He feels like he could play but we have to look at the bigger picture with it.

“There is no concussion or anything like that but there is a weakness in that structure so we definitely need the mask fitted.”

Dunfermline Athletic captain Kyle Benedictus barks instructions at his team-mates during the match against Raith Rovers in October. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline Athletic captain Kyle Benedictus has been sidelined for the second time this season after damaging his thigh on his comeback against Raith Rovers in October. Image: SNS.

Lewis McCann joined Hamilton in being substituted with injury at Gayfield last weekend.

The striker pulled up worryingly chasing a ball down the flank and it was clear he was concerned by his hamstring.

However, the initial prognosis is that the 22-year-old is not as bad as first feared.

McPake added: “We are still waiting on the scan results for Lewis but he is feeling positive and the injury is looking positive.

“I think everybody saw the way he pulled up. He was stiff after the game but in the last couple of days he’s been feeling really good.

McPake: ‘We’re optimistic’

“We’re just waiting for the report from the scan coming back so we know exactly what we’re dealing with.

“But were optimistic. Fingers crossed the report comes back and matches how he’s looking.”

Meanwhile, McPake will continue to tread carefully with skipper Kyle Benedictus on the defender’s return from a thigh issue.

Fellow centre-half Sam Fisher is set to be available again after concussion.

And McPake commented: “Kyle is working away well. He’s got a bit of stiffness in his body, which is to be expected with the load he’s been doing after two serious injuries.

“We’ll wait and see with him. Because of the time Bene’s been out we need to be a wee bit careful with that.”

More from Football

Craig Wighton in action for Dunfermline Athletic against Dundee United at Tannadice earlier in the season. Image: SNS.
James McPake hails 'frustrated' Dunfermline ace Craig Wighton and hopes he can build on…
Full-back Liam Dick praise the Raith support. Image: SNS.
Liam Dick: Raith Rovers fans helping make Stark's Park 'a fortress'
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin on the touchline.
5 Dundee United transfer window priorities as January looms
Luke McCowan takes on Celtic. Image: Shutterstock
Luke McCowan reveals Dundee are 'raging' at Celtic display as he demands more belief
Mathew Cudjoe celebrates a goal for Dundee United
EXCLUSIVE: Mathew Cudjoe lifts lid on personal trainer graft as Dundee United ace bids…
Craig Levein with assistant Andy Kirk.
Craig Levein: St Johnstone too 'safe' against Livingston
Luke Robinson in action.
Livingston 0-0 St Johnstone: Match report, player ratings and star man as Saints keep…
Dunfermline's Rhys Breen in full flow against Arbroath
Rhys Breen declares 'you couldn’t write it' as Dunfermline Athletic star hopes injury woes…
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray signed a three-year contract extension. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray 'ready' for January offers as Raith boss hails Rovers star 'bordering on…
Ian Murray signed a three-year contract extension with Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers analysis: Ian Murray deal is just reward for hot property boss who…