James McPake hails ‘frustrated’ Dunfermline ace Craig Wighton and hopes he can build on weekend goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

James McPake hails ‘frustrated’ Dunfermline ace Craig Wighton and hopes he can build on weekend goal

The former Dundee man recovered from illness in time to snatch a vital injury-time equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Arbroath.

By Iain Collin
Craig Wighton in action for Dunfermline Athletic against Dundee United at Tannadice earlier in the season. Image: SNS.
Craig Wighton rescued a point for Dunfermline Athletic against Arbroath. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake hopes Craig Wighton can ‘build’ on his dramatic equaliser against Arbroath.

The former Dundee and Hearts striker’s 91st-minute goal at Gayfield took his tally to a modest five for the season in the SPFL Championship.

Despite that putting him top of the Pars’ scoring charts in the league, McPake believes the 26-year-old will be ‘frustrated’ by his numbers so far this term.

Saturday’s strike against Arbroath drew the curtain down on a spell that Wighton himself branded ‘horrendous’ due to illness.

Dunfermline Athletic striker Craig Wighton rises above a crowded penalty box to head in his injury-time equaliser against Arbroath. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Dunfermline Athletic striker Craig Wighton heads in his injury-time equaliser against Arbroath. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

And McPake was thrilled to see the marksman summon enough energy for a close-range header that proved the marksman can be clinical as well as eye-catching.

He said: “I’ve seen Craig score some brilliant goals. In my time here, he’s scored some brilliant goals and I’ve seen it obviously since he’s been a kid.

“But sometimes you don’t see the goals that maybe don’t catch the eye.

“I thought Saturday’s was a really good goal; a set-play and he gets up. Even his header at Dundee United, we forget just how good Craig can be in the air as well.

“I think, just off the back of the illness, Saturday’s goal probably would have meant a lot.

‘Floored’

“Everyone gets ill at times, at this time of the year in particular. But he was floored with that. Speaking to him most days, he sounded terrible.

“I know he won’t thank me for saying it, but he didn’t look great, in terms of the way he normally is. He had no energy, nothing, even in training.

“That week, he hadn’t done much at all. So, there was no way we could have put him on for a long period of time – and that did drain him.

“It just shows you the effect that had on him, but I’m delighted for him that he got the goal.”

He added: “I think he’ll be frustrated with his numbers because he’s had opportunities. But his all-round play has actually been good.

‘Judged’

“Obviously, as strikers, a lot of the time, you’re judged on goals. So, it’s an important one for him, and he’ll look to build on that, I’m sure.”

Dunfermline were heading for defeat in Angus until Wighton struck in injury-time.

And, ahead of Saturday’s trip to face Ayr United, McPake has confessed it was a badly-needed intervention.

He added: “It was really good, and an important goal as well, that late in the game when we’re chasing it.

“He also got the two against Arbroath, in the 3-0 win [on November 28], and I was really delighted with those goals as well.”

More from Football

Chris Hamilton in action for Dunfermline Athletic. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline boss James McPake reveals extent of Chris Hamilton's facial injury and Fife derby…
Full-back Liam Dick praise the Raith support. Image: SNS.
Liam Dick: Raith Rovers fans helping make Stark's Park 'a fortress'
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin on the touchline.
5 Dundee United transfer window priorities as January looms
Luke McCowan takes on Celtic. Image: Shutterstock
Luke McCowan reveals Dundee are 'raging' at Celtic display as he demands more belief
Mathew Cudjoe celebrates a goal for Dundee United
EXCLUSIVE: Mathew Cudjoe lifts lid on personal trainer graft as Dundee United ace bids…
Craig Levein with assistant Andy Kirk.
Craig Levein: St Johnstone too 'safe' against Livingston
Luke Robinson in action.
Livingston 0-0 St Johnstone: Match report, player ratings and star man as Saints keep…
Dunfermline's Rhys Breen in full flow against Arbroath
Rhys Breen declares 'you couldn’t write it' as Dunfermline Athletic star hopes injury woes…
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray signed a three-year contract extension. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray 'ready' for January offers as Raith boss hails Rovers star 'bordering on…
Ian Murray signed a three-year contract extension with Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers analysis: Ian Murray deal is just reward for hot property boss who…

Conversation