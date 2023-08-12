Dundee United 1-1 Dunfermline: Mathew Cudjoe magic secures draw after Craig Wighton tormented Tangerines again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United 1-1 Dunfermline: Mathew Cudjoe magic secures draw after Craig Wighton tormented Tangerines again

Wighton's clinical header beat Jack Walton in the second half.

By Alan Temple
Mathew Cudjoe playing for Dundee United at Tannadice
Mathew Cudjoe was the hero in Tangerine. Image: SNS

A moment of Mathew Cudjoe magic secured a dramatic share of the spoils as Dundee United drew 1-1 with Dunfermline Athletic at Tannadice.

Craig Wighton, the man who famously — or infamously, for those of a United persuasion — struck to relegate the Terrors while playing for Dundee in 2016, scored the opener in the second half.

That looked destined to secure all three points until the 95th minute when Cudjoe, in front of watching Terrors owner Mark Ogren, produced a stunning strike from the edge of the box.

 

Enforced changes

United made one change to the side that hammered Arbroath 4-0 in their league opener, with captain Ross Docherty missing out due to a minor hamstring strain. Kieran Freeman came into the team at right-back, with Liam Grimshaw stepped into midfield.

Michael O’Halloran made his first Championship start of the season, while new loan signing from Celtic, Ben Summers, was on the bench.

Michael O'Halloran poses with a Dunfermline Athletic
Michael O’Halloran made his first league start for the Pars. Image: Craig Brown.

The Dundee flavour to the visitors was strong, with ex-Dens Park boss James McPake selecting former Dark Blues Kyle Benedictus, Wighton, Sam Fisher and current Dee youngster Harry Sharp.

Untimely interruptions

Tony Watt, sporting the skipper’s armband in the absence of Docherty, flashed a powerful drive inches wide as the hosts started at a decent pace. Scott McMann also stung the palms of Sharp from distance.

Tony Watt of Dundee United leaves the field at Ainslie Park, Edinburgh
Tony Watt was captain for the day. Image: SNS

The Pars sought to threaten on the break and Aaron Comrie forced a smart stop from Tangerines stopper Jack Walton following an intrepid dribble and cross by O’Halloran.

However, the early momentum was quelled by a series of interruptions, most notably when Declan Gallagher and Benedictus were involved in a ferocious clash of heads. That resulted in an understandably lengthy delay.

Kieran Freeman also had to be replaced by Archie Meekison, with Grimshaw returning defence.

Wondrous Wighton

Seeking to play with more attacking impetus after the break, Mathew Cudjoe collected the ball 25 yards from goal and forced a fine finger-tip save from Sharp with a ferocious dipping drive.

But it was the visitors who claimed the lead on the hour.

Goodwin was left frustrated. Image: SNS

Josh Edwards, a tireless presence all afternoon, shaped a wonderful cross into the box and Wighton’s glancing header was perfectly directed beyond Walton.

Meekison and McMann both fizzed shots narrowly wide as the Tangerines sought to respond.

Magic Mathew

Some Cudjoe inspiration almost crafted a leveller, with the Ghanaian flicking the ball over the head of Benedictus before unleashing a volley inches past the post.

As he fell to his knees and screamed to the sky, one wondered if United’s chance was gone.

He ensured that was not the case, with the precocious teenager whipping a sumptuous shot into the far corner deep into injury time to secure a share of the spoils at Tannadice.

Star man: Kyle Benedictus (Dunfermline Athletic)

The former Dens Park defender looked the part of a ferocious stopper, sporting a bandage following an early collision with Gallagher.

And he played the part during a fine defensive display by the visiting Pars.

Kyle Benedictus in action for Dunfermline
Kyle Benedictus was outstanding. Image: SNS.

Benedictus won everything in the air, was a threat on attacking set-pieces and made several crucial interventions.

He also organised and corralled his young Dunfermline teammates, helping Fisher and Otoo to impress in Tayside, and could do nothing about an inspired leveller.

Cudjoe, United’s undoubted stand-out, can consider himself unlucky not to have this section devoted to his display.

Dundee United (4-2-3-1): Walton 6; McMann 6, Holt 6, Gallagher 6, Freeman 4 (Meekison 32, 6); Sibbald 6, Grimshaw 6; Middleton 5 (Fotheringham 68), Watt 5 (Glass 75), Cudjoe 8; Moult 6.

Subs not used: Newman, Denham, Graham, L Chalmers, Duffy, MacLeod.

Dunfermline Athletic (3-5-1-1): Sharp 7; Otoo 6, Benedictus 8, Fisher 6; Edwards 7, J Chalmers 7, Allan 6 (Tod 57), Hamilton 6, Comrie 6; O’Halloran 6 (Summers 57); Wighton 7.

Subs not used: Little, Fenton, Sutherland.

Referee: Euan Anderson

Att: 8,892

More from Dundee United

Footballers John Souttar and Euan Spark are set to open a new café in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry.
Rangers star John Souttar and Brechin City’s Euan Spark to open café in Broughty…
Dundee United summer signing Emma McMurdo at Gussie Park
How LinkedIn helped me seal epic 9000-mile Dundee United move
Craig Sibbald silences Dunfermline fans at East End Park while playing for Falkirk
Craig Sibbald out to silence Dunfermline fans again as Dundee United ace recalls East…
Ex-Dundee defender Sam Fisher will line up for Dunfermline at Tannadice. Image: SNS.
Sam Fisher reveals Tannadice derby day 'taster' as Dunfermline star prepares to face Dundee…
Dundee United (left) and Dundee fans will have one eye on their rivals' progress this season
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and United are in different leagues - but fans will still…
Nicola Jamieson leads the way during a Dundee United running drill
In pictures: Dundee United women gear up for new SWPL campaign as boss hails…
Ilmari Niskanen of Dundee United speaks to the media
Jim Goodwin confirms Ilmari Niskanen is 'exploring his options' as Finn edges closer to…
James McPake, the Dunfermline manager
James McPake 'not concerned' with Dunfermline transfer activity as he prepares to face Dundee…
Scott Banks, pictured in action for Scotland at under-21 level
Scott Banks ‘blown away’ by St. Pauli roar as former Dundee United kid embarks…
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dundee transfer ins and Dundee United transfer outs

Conversation