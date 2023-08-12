Dundee United 1-1 Dunfermline: Mathew Cudjoe magic secures draw after Craig Wighton tormented Tangerines again

A moment of Mathew Cudjoe magic secured a dramatic share of the spoils as Dundee United drew 1-1 with Dunfermline Athletic at Tannadice.

Craig Wighton, the man who famously — or infamously, for those of a United persuasion — struck to relegate the Terrors while playing for Dundee in 2016, scored the opener in the second half.

That looked destined to secure all three points until the 95th minute when Cudjoe, in front of watching Terrors owner Mark Ogren, produced a stunning strike from the edge of the box.

Enforced changes

United made one change to the side that hammered Arbroath 4-0 in their league opener, with captain Ross Docherty missing out due to a minor hamstring strain. Kieran Freeman came into the team at right-back, with Liam Grimshaw stepped into midfield.

Michael O’Halloran made his first Championship start of the season, while new loan signing from Celtic, Ben Summers, was on the bench.

The Dundee flavour to the visitors was strong, with ex-Dens Park boss James McPake selecting former Dark Blues Kyle Benedictus, Wighton, Sam Fisher and current Dee youngster Harry Sharp.

Untimely interruptions

Tony Watt, sporting the skipper’s armband in the absence of Docherty, flashed a powerful drive inches wide as the hosts started at a decent pace. Scott McMann also stung the palms of Sharp from distance.

The Pars sought to threaten on the break and Aaron Comrie forced a smart stop from Tangerines stopper Jack Walton following an intrepid dribble and cross by O’Halloran.

However, the early momentum was quelled by a series of interruptions, most notably when Declan Gallagher and Benedictus were involved in a ferocious clash of heads. That resulted in an understandably lengthy delay.

Kieran Freeman also had to be replaced by Archie Meekison, with Grimshaw returning defence.

Wondrous Wighton

Seeking to play with more attacking impetus after the break, Mathew Cudjoe collected the ball 25 yards from goal and forced a fine finger-tip save from Sharp with a ferocious dipping drive.

But it was the visitors who claimed the lead on the hour.

Josh Edwards, a tireless presence all afternoon, shaped a wonderful cross into the box and Wighton’s glancing header was perfectly directed beyond Walton.

Meekison and McMann both fizzed shots narrowly wide as the Tangerines sought to respond.

Magic Mathew

Some Cudjoe inspiration almost crafted a leveller, with the Ghanaian flicking the ball over the head of Benedictus before unleashing a volley inches past the post.

As he fell to his knees and screamed to the sky, one wondered if United’s chance was gone.

He ensured that was not the case, with the precocious teenager whipping a sumptuous shot into the far corner deep into injury time to secure a share of the spoils at Tannadice.

Star man: Kyle Benedictus (Dunfermline Athletic)

The former Dens Park defender looked the part of a ferocious stopper, sporting a bandage following an early collision with Gallagher.

And he played the part during a fine defensive display by the visiting Pars.

Benedictus won everything in the air, was a threat on attacking set-pieces and made several crucial interventions.

He also organised and corralled his young Dunfermline teammates, helping Fisher and Otoo to impress in Tayside, and could do nothing about an inspired leveller.

Cudjoe, United’s undoubted stand-out, can consider himself unlucky not to have this section devoted to his display.

Dundee United (4-2-3-1): Walton 6; McMann 6, Holt 6, Gallagher 6, Freeman 4 (Meekison 32, 6); Sibbald 6, Grimshaw 6; Middleton 5 (Fotheringham 68), Watt 5 (Glass 75), Cudjoe 8; Moult 6.

Subs not used: Newman, Denham, Graham, L Chalmers, Duffy, MacLeod.

Dunfermline Athletic (3-5-1-1): Sharp 7; Otoo 6, Benedictus 8, Fisher 6; Edwards 7, J Chalmers 7, Allan 6 (Tod 57), Hamilton 6, Comrie 6; O’Halloran 6 (Summers 57); Wighton 7.

Subs not used: Little, Fenton, Sutherland.

Referee: Euan Anderson

Att: 8,892