Archie Meekison offers inside track on Jim Goodwin’s plan to bulk up Tannadice kids as Dundee United kid reflects on year from hell

Archie Meekison is determined to make up for lost time.

Meekison, 21, appeared destined for a massive future at Dundee United following a fine end to the 2021/22 campaign, thriving in the heart of midfield as the Tangerines sealed European qualification.

But to say last season didn’t go to plan would be an understatement.

Meekison struggled for first-team minutes under Jack Ross and Liam Fox — despite remaining in the Scotland under-21 picture — before finally being afforded an opportunity to shine on loan at Falkirk.

Given the Bairns’ promotion aspirations and John McGlynn’s flowing football philosophy, the switch seemed to be the perfect platform.

However, he suffered a season-ending ruptured hamstring 15 minutes into his debut against Edinburgh City, before tearing the same muscle during the rehab process.

“The one opportunity I got at Falkirk seemed perfect for me,” Meekison told Courier Sport. “So, to tear my hamstring in my first game wasn’t ideal!

“But all you can do is find a way to bounce back. It was a test of mental strength. You need to take it on the chin and realise that you can come back, and any situation can change quickly.

“I focused on what I could control; improving myself in the gym. But it was definitely tough and my worst injury, by far.

“But now that I’m back, I’m just really determined to set a few wrongs right and play as much football as possible.”

Repaying faith

And the early signs are promising.

He played the full match against Spartans last Saturday and the second 45 minutes against Partick Thistle in midweek, garnering praise from boss Jim Goodwin on both occasions.

While the results were less than favourable, he has clearly impressed Goodwin; no mean feat, given he has been sidelined for the vast majority of the Irishman’s reign.

“It was difficult after the new manager came in — I never really got the chance to show him what I was about at the end of last season,” Meekison added.

“I’m hoping, over the course of the season, I can repay the faith the manager has shown in me because he has been brilliant with me.

“I want to play regularly, get on the ball and win us football games. I want to create and makes things happen — and I’ll get better throughout the season. I’m sure of it.”

Bulking up

Meekison, who will hope to feature when the Tangerines face Peterhead this afternoon, is also well placed to offer the inside track on Goodwin’s plan to make United’s technically gifted youngsters more physically imposing.

He continued: “The gaffer has brought in a lot of really good things; we have specific sessions for each, individual young player. We have extra sessions in the mornings for us to attend and do extra work.

“I think that’s really paying off. Over the last six months after the gaffer came in, some of the young boys have made unbelievable improvements in their physical strength.

“And we are prioritising improving that strength, while not losing any speed. Young players are often bringing lots of pace and energy — so it’s about keeping that balance as we improve.

“Dundee United’s academy has always been so good at bringing up technical footballers but, especially in the league we’ll be playing, you’ve got to be more physical.”

He added: “It something I’ve worked on and something I know I still need to work on in the gym. I’ve got an individual programme that I’m battering through and as I mature a bit more, hopefully I’ll pick up that little bit more muscle.”