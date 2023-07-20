Kai Fotheringham sets ‘final touch’ target as Dundee United kid shuns ‘confidence’ excuse for Viaplay Cup flop

Kai Fotheringham was a bright spot amid another evening of gloom for Dundee United supporters.

However, the Tannadice kid is adamant there is plenty more to come as he seeks to add the finishing touch to some promising flashes of endeavour.

United slipped to a lamentable 2-1 defeat against Partick Thistle on Tuesday evening which, allied with a shock 1-0 reverse to Spartans three days prior, effectively ended their Viaplay Cup campaign.

But Fotheringham was a standout, showcasing a decent partnership with Scott McMann on the left flank, a willingness to commit defenders and linking with Louis Moult in the second half.

We’re at a big football club and those are the expectations we carry. It is not an excuse. Kai Fotheringham

Fotheringham and goalkeeper Jack Walton — the latter far busier than anyone of a United persuasion would have liked — were perhaps the only two men in Tangerine to enhance their reputations.

However, he knows putting numbers on the board is all the matters.

“I’ll look at myself before anyone else, and I had chances on Tuesday night where I know I could have done better,” Fotheringham told Courier Sport. “Once that first goal comes, I think it’ll go from there.

“Tuesday was another opportunity to showcase what I can do — I just need to add the final touches like I did at Stirling Albion; get the goals and assists on the board.

“That’s what frustrated me against Partick, as I thought I did well up until that last pass or shot.

“I’m 20 years old now. I want to be playing every week in the Championship, getting my name on the scoresheet and creating goals.

“I’ve got boys around me who are very good finishers and we need to prove to the fans and ourselves that we are good enough.”

Stirling Albion example

Fotheringham contributed a combined 17 goals and assists for Stirling Albion during the first half of last season, helping to lay the foundation for the Binos’ League Two title triumph.

He added: “I remember playing the first two games at Stirling Albion and, although I had some chances, it didn’t click. Then I played Stranraer, scored two and it just went from there. That can happen.”

While Fotheringham is determined to hit the goal trail individually, United’s creative failings are a collective issues.

They failed to rippled the net against League Two Spartans despite registering 20 efforts, while they had more possession and shots than the Jags this week.

“Tuesday was frustrating — I thought there were parts of the game where we showed what we are capable of,” added Fotheringham. “We started the first half well and then came off it after we scored, which is not good enough.

“We dominated the ball for large periods in the second half; got into good areas and pockets, but it’s the final third that has cost us, again.”

Confidence and momentum

Which begs the question: are the travails and traumas of last season still weighing on the group — even in light of so many personnel changes — as United attempt to build some semblance of momentum and belief?

He added: “Confidence is a big part of football — but we’re at a big football club and those are the expectations we carry. It is not an excuse. We are all good football players and we need to show that on the pitch and prove it to that supporters.”

Barring a mathematical miracle (no team has ever progressed from the group phase of the new League Cup structure with less than eight points), United’s focus will turn to ensuring they are ready for the televised Championship opener at Arbroath.

The remaining Group B fixtures against Peterhead and Falkirk are effectively about restoring pride and gathering steam.

Fotheringham added: “We had pre-season games before these matches that should have had us ready for the cup. There are new faces in but, individually and collectively, we can be much better and that will be the aim.”