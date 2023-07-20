Kai Fotheringham sets ‘final touch’ target as Dundee United kid shuns ‘confidence’ excuse for Viaplay Cup flop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kai Fotheringham sets ‘final touch’ target as Dundee United kid shuns ‘confidence’ excuse for Viaplay Cup flop

Fotheringham was a silver lining in defeat for United

Kai Fotheringham shrugs off Ben Stanway. Image: SNS
Kai Fotheringham in action against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Kai Fotheringham was a bright spot amid another evening of gloom for Dundee United supporters.

However, the Tannadice kid is adamant there is plenty more to come as he seeks to add the finishing touch to some promising flashes of endeavour.

United slipped to a lamentable 2-1 defeat against Partick Thistle on Tuesday evening which, allied with a shock 1-0 reverse to Spartans three days prior, effectively ended their Viaplay Cup campaign.

But Fotheringham was a standout, showcasing a decent partnership with Scott McMann on the left flank, a willingness to commit defenders and linking with Louis Moult in the second half.

We’re at a big football club and those are the expectations we carry. It is not an excuse.

Kai Fotheringham

Fotheringham and goalkeeper Jack Walton — the latter far busier than anyone of a United persuasion would have liked — were perhaps the only two men in Tangerine to enhance their reputations.

However, he knows putting numbers on the board is all the matters.

Kai Fotheringham of Dundee United attempts to tackle Ben Williamson of Partick Thistle at Tannadice, Dundee
Fotheringham gets stuck into former Dee Ben Williamson. Image: SNS

“I’ll look at myself before anyone else, and I had chances on Tuesday night where I know I could have done better,” Fotheringham told Courier Sport. “Once that first goal comes, I think it’ll go from there.

“Tuesday was another opportunity to showcase what I can do — I just need to add the final touches like I did at Stirling Albion; get the goals and assists on the board.

“That’s what frustrated me against Partick, as I thought I did well up until that last pass or shot.

“I’m 20 years old now. I want to be playing every week in the Championship, getting my name on the scoresheet and creating goals.

“I’ve got boys around me who are very good finishers and we need to prove to the fans and ourselves that we are good enough.”

Stirling Albion example

Fotheringham contributed a combined 17 goals and assists for Stirling Albion during the first half of last season, helping to lay the foundation for the Binos’ League Two title triumph.

Stirling Albion celebrate their League 2 title
Fotheringham helped Stirling Albion to the League 2 title. Image: SNS

He added: “I remember playing the first two games at Stirling Albion and, although I had some chances, it didn’t click. Then I played Stranraer, scored two and it just went from there. That can happen.”

While Fotheringham is determined to hit the goal trail individually, United’s creative failings are a collective issues.

They failed to rippled the net against League Two Spartans despite registering 20 efforts, while they had more possession and shots than the Jags this week.

“Tuesday was frustrating — I thought there were parts of the game where we showed what we are capable of,” added Fotheringham. “We started the first half well and then came off it after we scored, which is not good enough.

“We dominated the ball for large periods in the second half; got into good areas and pockets, but it’s the final third that has cost us, again.”

Confidence and momentum

Which begs the question: are the travails and traumas of last season still weighing on the group — even in light of so many personnel changes — as United attempt to build some semblance of momentum and belief?

He added: “Confidence is a big part of football — but we’re at a big football club and those are the expectations we carry. It is not an excuse. We are all good football players and we need to show that on the pitch and prove it to that supporters.”

Barring a mathematical miracle (no team has ever progressed from the group phase of the new League Cup structure with less than eight points), United’s focus will turn to ensuring they are ready for the televised Championship opener at Arbroath.

The remaining Group B fixtures against Peterhead and Falkirk are effectively about restoring pride and gathering steam.

Fotheringham added: “We had pre-season games before these matches that should have had us ready for the cup. There are new faces in but, individually and collectively, we can be much better and that will be the aim.”

