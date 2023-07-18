4 Dundee United talking points: Viaplay Cup misery for Jim Goodwin as Harry Milne seals Partick Thistle win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Dundee United talking points: Viaplay Cup misery for Jim Goodwin as Harry Milne seals Partick Thistle win

Milne completed a fine turnaround for the visitors

By Alan Temple
Harry Milne after scoring the winning goal for Partick Thistle against Dundee United
Harry Milne wheels away in joy. Image: SNS

Dundee United’s miserable start to the season continued as they effectively exited the Viaplay Cup following a 2-1 defeat against Partick Thistle.

Seeking to bounce back from a shock reverse against League Two Spartans on Saturday, Craig Sibbald opened the scoring following a neat exchange with Declan Glass.

However, ex-United man Brian Graham levelled before Harry Milne completed the turnaround after the break.

Brian Graham haunts former club

It was Sibbald who notched the opening goal of the game, displaying super tenacity to rob Aaron Moorhead deep in the Thistle half. The combative midfielder then hared into the box to convert a cut-back by Declan Glass.

Craig Sibbald celebrates his opening goal against Partick Thistle.
Craig Sibbald celebrates his opener. Image SNS

But rather than build on their advantage, the Terrors saw Graham — who scored seven goals in 37 appearances for United in 2013/14 — torment his erstwhile employers.

He fired over the bar from point-blank range after latching on to a Ben Williamson flick, before whipping a ferocious shot narrowly wide of Jack Walton’s post from the edge of the box.

Graham bagged a merited leveller when he played a slick one-two with Williamson before smashing a low finish past Walton. A very tidy move; but too easy, from a Terrors’ perspective.

The veteran marksman also won headers, drew fouls and ensured young Ollie Denham had a miserable  night under the Tannadice lights before being replaced by Ross Graham.

Walton was forced into a super save from a Muirhead free-kick after Denham was adjudged to have hauled down Graham on the edge of the box, earning the Welshman a booking.

Louis Moult is pitched straight into action

United fans were afforded a welcome boost prior to kick-off when the Tangerines announced the arrival of Louis Moult. 

And the 31-year-old was pitched straight into action, entering the fray as a second-half substitute for Watt.

Louis Moult is pictured on his return to Scottish football.
Moult, pictured, returned to Scottish football. Image: SNS

He stung the palms of David Mitchell from distance following a surging run by Kai Fotheringham and almost met a low cross from the same man.

He will have more effective outings — and Goodwin will hope he is afforded plenty more service — in future, but getting minutes in the legs of their new No.9 is a minor positive from miserable night for Arabs.

United’s defensive frailties as pays off for Milne

Thistle’s marauding full-back Milne was denied from close-range by a sprawling Walton save after meeting a Graham flick.

However, he would not be thwarted on the hour-mark when he headed home a deep delivery from the dangerous Stevie Lawless. 

Once again, the defending left plenty to be desired, with the Jags more aggressive and imposing in the danger zone — and United skipper Ross Docherty seemingly left to mark two Thistle players.

And with Thistle able to defend their lead and pounce on the break, Walton — who looks a fine capture — made another plunging near-post stop to deny James Lyon.

Focus turns to the Championship

Glenn Middleton came closest to taking the contest to penalties, whipping a fine free-kick inches past the post.

But, akin to Ainslie Park on Saturday, United left the field to the sound of jeers. This result effectively ends their participation in this competition and does nothing to build any sense of a positivity following the travails of last term.

Ben Williamson in action at Tannadice, Dundee.
Former Dee Ben Williamson snaps into a challenge. Image: SNS

Since the format change in 2016/17, no club has ever progressed from the group phase with less than eight points.

As such, United’s remaining games will be exercises in preparation for the upcoming Championship charge — and on this evidence, there is much work to be done.

