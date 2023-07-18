Louis Moult joins Dundee United — and could make quick-fire debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Louis Moult joins Dundee United — and could make quick-fire debut

The former Motherwell man bolsters Jim Goodwin's attacking options

By Alan Temple
Moult is United's new No.9. Image: Courtesy of Dundee United FC
Dundee United have completed the signing of ex-Motherwell striker Louis Moult.

Moult, 31, has penned a one-year contract with the Tannadice outfit after leaving Burton Albion at the end of last season.

And he is available and in contention to feature against Partick Thistle in tonight’s Viaplay Cup tie.

We hope it’s a signing which will excite the fans.

Jim Goodwin on Louis Moult

United boss Jim Goodwin had made no secret of his desire to add a recognised front-man to his ranks following the summer exit of Steven Fletcher.

He believes Moult fits the bill, despite battling persistent knee and ankle injuries in recent campaigns.

Focus: Moult is determined to hit the goal trail after a few frustrating years. Image: Dundee United FC

Goodwin told Dundee United’s official website: “We are absolutely delighted to bring someone with Louis’ quality and experience to Tannadice — he is a proven goalscorer.

“I have no doubt these attributes will be invaluable.

“It’s an area of the squad that we have been looking to strengthen and we hope it’s a signing which will excite the fans.”

Pedigree

Moult turned out for the likes of Bradford, Alfreton, Mansfield, Accrington Stanley and Nuneaton after emerging through the ranks at Stoke City.

His 22 goals for Wrexham in 2014/15 convinced Motherwell to swoop and Moult swiftly became a Fir Park favourite.

Moult is United’s sixth summer signing. Image: Dundee United FC

Moult notched 50 goals and 16 assists for the Steelmen and helped them reach the 2017 League Cup final, before moving on to Preston North End and, most recently, Burton.

A return to North Lanarkshire on loan fell flat last term as maddening fitness issues restricted him to just one start and six substitute appearances.

Moult’s arrival bolsters United’s attacking pool of Tony Watt, Rory MacLeod and Miller Thomson.

He becomes United’s sixth summer signing following the captures of Liam Grimshaw, Ross Docherty, Kevin Holt, Ollie Denham and Jack Walton.

