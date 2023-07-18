Louis Moult joins Dundee United — and could make quick-fire debut

Dundee United have completed the signing of ex-Motherwell striker Louis Moult.

Moult, 31, has penned a one-year contract with the Tannadice outfit after leaving Burton Albion at the end of last season.

And he is available and in contention to feature against Partick Thistle in tonight’s Viaplay Cup tie.

We hope it’s a signing which will excite the fans. Jim Goodwin on Louis Moult

United boss Jim Goodwin had made no secret of his desire to add a recognised front-man to his ranks following the summer exit of Steven Fletcher.

He believes Moult fits the bill, despite battling persistent knee and ankle injuries in recent campaigns.

Goodwin told Dundee United’s official website: “We are absolutely delighted to bring someone with Louis’ quality and experience to Tannadice — he is a proven goalscorer.

“I have no doubt these attributes will be invaluable.

“It’s an area of the squad that we have been looking to strengthen and we hope it’s a signing which will excite the fans.”

Pedigree

Moult turned out for the likes of Bradford, Alfreton, Mansfield, Accrington Stanley and Nuneaton after emerging through the ranks at Stoke City.

His 22 goals for Wrexham in 2014/15 convinced Motherwell to swoop and Moult swiftly became a Fir Park favourite.

Moult notched 50 goals and 16 assists for the Steelmen and helped them reach the 2017 League Cup final, before moving on to Preston North End and, most recently, Burton.

A return to North Lanarkshire on loan fell flat last term as maddening fitness issues restricted him to just one start and six substitute appearances.

Moult’s arrival bolsters United’s attacking pool of Tony Watt, Rory MacLeod and Miller Thomson.

He becomes United’s sixth summer signing following the captures of Liam Grimshaw, Ross Docherty, Kevin Holt, Ollie Denham and Jack Walton.