Dundee United captain Ross Docherty: We can slaughter each other all day — talk is cheap

Docherty insists actions on Tuesday are more important than words after losing to Spartans

By Alan Temple
Ross Docherty, Dundee United captain, leaves the field after defeat against Spartans
Docherty was stung by a disappointing defeat against Spartans. Image: SNS

Ross Docherty insists talk is cheap following Dundee United’s shock defeat against The Spartans.

The 30-year-old was named skipper of the Tannadice outfit on Friday — the third successive club where he has sported the armband, having been given the responsibility at Ayr United and Partick Thistle.

And his first official outing was a baptism of fire, as Blair Henderson notched the only goal of the game to secure victory for the newly-promoted League Two part-timers.

We can sit there and slaughter each other all day. It means nothing if we don’t put it right on Tuesday.

Ross Docherty

Docherty described the captaincy as “a huge responsibility and honour” and, while he is one of the more vocal members of a new-look United dressing room, is adamant actions are more important than words after a chastening debut.

United host Partick Thistle on Tuesday evening, knowing their Viaplay Cup hopes are already in the balance.

Blair Henderson scores for Spartans against Dundee United
Blair Henderson slots home from close range. Image: SNS

We know that on Saturday was not good enough,” said Docherty. “They didn’t need me to say anything (as captain) in the dressing room. Everyone is saying the same thing. But it’s not about talking.

“We can sit there and slaughter each other all day. It means nothing if we don’t put it right on Tuesday — and then the game after that, and after that; until this club is back to where it needs to be.”

Docherty added: “That result is unacceptable but it’s better to happen now when we can put it to bed and still potentially get out of the group. It is up to us to do that.”

Pedestrian

Henderson’s close-range opener on Saturday was richly-deserved following a pedestrian start by United.

As United sought parity, the visitors were plodding and uninspired, rarely testing an organised Spartans rearguard.

The final half-hour was a vast improvement, with Tony Watt seeing a penalty saved, Miller Thomson striking the bar and Spartans keeper Blair Carswell making a string of super stops.

But Docherty knows the Tangerines must be far more effective against massed ranks, especially considering they are likely to be a valued scalp in the Championship.

Jim Goodwin, Dundee United manager, on the touchline at Ainslie Park
Head-scratcher: Jim Goodwin cuts a frustrated figure on the touchline. Image: SNS

“We need to be ready and face that challenge,” continued Docherty. “We’ll go to away games as one of the biggest teams in the Championship and we have to handle that pressure.

“If we go a goal down, then it WILL be hard. Teams will sit in and defend, and we need to break that down. Until around the 60-minute mark, we were really poor at that.

“We created some chances after that and, looking towards the end of the game, we can be happier with that side of the game — while knowing that we still need to be better.”

Reunion

The visit of the Jags will be a quick-fire reunion for Docherty, who only departed the Maryhill men a month ago.

He enjoyed a fine three years with Thistle and was a penalty shootout away from captaining them to the Premiership last term.

But Docherty doesn’t expect that to count for much on Tuesday night.

Ross Docherty, now Dundee United captain, in action for Partick Thistle
Ross Docherty was a popular figure at Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.

Docherty added: “I’m looking forward to it. I’m sure I’ll get a bit of a reception from the travelling fans, I’d imagine. That’s inevitable.

“Most fans are understanding when you move on, for whatever reason. But even the ones who have sent me messages wishing me well have told me that they’ll still be giving me pelters!”

