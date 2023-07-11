Ross Docherty reveals cause of pre-season black eye as Dundee United enforcer welcomes title pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross Docherty reveals cause of pre-season black eye as Dundee United enforcer welcomes title pressure

Docherty missed out on promotion in agonising fashion last term

By Alan Temple
Ross Docherty during a press call at Dundee United's St Andrews training ground
Ross Docherty is one of five summer signings by Dundee United. Image: SNS

Ross Docherty already looks the part.

Recruited by Dundee United to add steel and fight to the heart of midfield, it was perhaps fitting that his maiden media engagement saw him sporting a black eye.

However, this shiner was not the result of a bruising engine room tussle or a malicious stray elbow.

“It was a shin in the face,” laughs Docherty, reflecting on the fluke collision during United’s first pre-season friendly against East Fife. “Maybe I need to step up if I am getting a black eye in my first game!”

Docherty has since lined up in a 2-1 behind-closed-doors win over Queen of the South ahead of the real stuff starting when the Tangerines visit Spartans in the Viaplay Cup on Saturday.

And he is relishing the pressure of a Championship charge following his summer switch from Partick Thistle.

“There is (pressure) but you put that on yourself anyway,” said Docherty. “I put it on myself at Thistle — our aim last season was to win the league.

When you come to Dundee United, it is a huge club.

“We don’t have any divine right to beat anyone but we want to get out of this league; be challenging at the top and then win it. We put that pressure on ourselves. That is the way I am as a person and the way I play. I enjoy this pressure.

“We can’t aim for the play-offs. There is not going to be an acceptance of that, from ourselves or the fans. We want to start fast and get that momentum throughout the season.”

Playoff pain

Docherty’s aversion to the playoffs is understandable.

He was Thistle captain last term as the Jags surrendered a three-goal aggregate lead over Ross County in the final 30 minutes of the second leg before losing out on penalties.

Ross Docherty pictured during Partick Thistle's playoff defeat at Ross County
A gutted Docherty following Partick’s playoff pain. Image: SNS

“That was tough,” continued Docherty. “I felt some personal responsibility — as I am sure every player did. It was so gutting and disappointing.”

On his subsequent Firhill exit, Docherty added: “This was a huge opportunity for me. Dools (Thistle manager Kris Doolan) maybe wasn’t happy — but he told me I had to do it. It was a difficult conversation but those happen in football.”

Skipper?

It is not outwith the realms of possibility that Docherty is named captain at a THIRD successive club, having proudly sported the armband at Ayr United and Partick Thistle.

Previous United incumbents Ryan Edwards and Steven Fletcher have both exited.

Ross Docherty at Dundee United's St Andrews training base
Docherty meets the media at St Andrews. Image: SNS

It is understood boss Jim Goodwin intends to make the call regarding his skipper prior to the trip to Ainslie Park.

“Whether you have the armband or not you need to have that (leadership) in your dressing room and that’s the way I am,” added Docherty. “You need a few natural leaders and the manager has got that.”

More from Dundee United

