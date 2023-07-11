Ross Docherty reveals cause of pre-season black eye as Dundee United enforcer welcomes title pressure

Ross Docherty already looks the part.

Recruited by Dundee United to add steel and fight to the heart of midfield, it was perhaps fitting that his maiden media engagement saw him sporting a black eye.

However, this shiner was not the result of a bruising engine room tussle or a malicious stray elbow.

“It was a shin in the face,” laughs Docherty, reflecting on the fluke collision during United’s first pre-season friendly against East Fife. “Maybe I need to step up if I am getting a black eye in my first game!”

👏 A lovely finish from @PartickThistle's Ross Docherty to seal their victory over Dunfermline and a place in the Fourth Round.#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/o1rXKmANqd — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) November 28, 2021

Docherty has since lined up in a 2-1 behind-closed-doors win over Queen of the South ahead of the real stuff starting when the Tangerines visit Spartans in the Viaplay Cup on Saturday.

And he is relishing the pressure of a Championship charge following his summer switch from Partick Thistle.

“There is (pressure) but you put that on yourself anyway,” said Docherty. “I put it on myself at Thistle — our aim last season was to win the league.

“When you come to Dundee United, it is a huge club.

“We don’t have any divine right to beat anyone but we want to get out of this league; be challenging at the top and then win it. We put that pressure on ourselves. That is the way I am as a person and the way I play. I enjoy this pressure.

“We can’t aim for the play-offs. There is not going to be an acceptance of that, from ourselves or the fans. We want to start fast and get that momentum throughout the season.”

Playoff pain

Docherty’s aversion to the playoffs is understandable.

He was Thistle captain last term as the Jags surrendered a three-goal aggregate lead over Ross County in the final 30 minutes of the second leg before losing out on penalties.

“That was tough,” continued Docherty. “I felt some personal responsibility — as I am sure every player did. It was so gutting and disappointing.”

On his subsequent Firhill exit, Docherty added: “This was a huge opportunity for me. Dools (Thistle manager Kris Doolan) maybe wasn’t happy — but he told me I had to do it. It was a difficult conversation but those happen in football.”

Skipper?

It is not outwith the realms of possibility that Docherty is named captain at a THIRD successive club, having proudly sported the armband at Ayr United and Partick Thistle.

Previous United incumbents Ryan Edwards and Steven Fletcher have both exited.

It is understood boss Jim Goodwin intends to make the call regarding his skipper prior to the trip to Ainslie Park.

“Whether you have the armband or not you need to have that (leadership) in your dressing room and that’s the way I am,” added Docherty. “You need a few natural leaders and the manager has got that.”