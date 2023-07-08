Declan Glass stunner secures pre-season victory for Dundee United

A sensational strike by Declan Glass secured a 2-1 win for Dundee United against Queen of the South on Saturday.

United opened the scoring after 48 minutes thanks to a clinical low finish from Mathew Cudjoe; a standout until he was replaced on the hour.

The Ghanaian flyer then earned a penalty for the hosts with one of several bursts forward — but Chris Mochrie struck the bar from the spot.

Queens levelled against the run of play through Craig McGuffie.

However, United secured the pre-season victory thanks to a wonderful left-footed drive by Glass, whipping a curling effort into the top-corner from 20 yards.

Opportunties

Mochrie forced a fine save from visiting stopper Charlie Cowie following a slick counter-attack involving Cudjoe and Middleton as United dominated the early stages in St Andrews.

Rory MacLeod then stung the palms of the Queens stopper from the edge of the box.

Cammy Logan zipped a fizzing low drive inches wide of Newman’s right-hand post as Marvin Bartley’s men threatened.

Holt registered another effort on target for the Tangerines, meeting a Mochrie corner-kick, before Middleton rattled the bar with a thunderous header.

Cudjoe broke the deadlock early in the second half, sweeping home following a fine cut-back by substitute Kai Fotheringham.

The live-wire winger then won a penalty after an intrepid run into the box was halted illegally. However, Mochrie struck the bar from the spot.

Queens levelled when McGuffie raced onto a through-ball, skipped around the onrushing Jack Newman — starting in place of the absent Mark Birighitti — and rolled into the empty net

Spectacular

Charlie Mulgrew tested Cowie from distance and Logan Chalmers was denied by a goal-line block.

But the Terrors’ deserved winner came through Glass in the dying embers.

United face St Mirren on Tuesday before the competitive action begins with the Viaplay Cup visit to Spartans next Saturday.

Dundee United (4-3-3) Newman (Adams 60); Freeman (Niskanen 60), Graham (Bisland 60), Holt (Mulgrew 60), McMann (Duffy 60); Grimshaw (Sibbald 60), Mochrie (Glass 60), Docherty (Moore 60); Cudjoe (Chalmers 60), MacLeod (Thomson 45), Middleton (Fotheringham 45).