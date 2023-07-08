Declan Glass stunner secures pre-season victory for Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Declan Glass stunner secures pre-season victory for Dundee United

The Tangerines defeated Queen of the South 2-1

By Alan Temple
Declan Glass in action for Queen of the South
Declan Glass scored a stunner against Queen of the South. Image: SNS

A sensational strike by Declan Glass secured a 2-1 win for Dundee United against Queen of the South on Saturday.

United opened the scoring after 48 minutes thanks to a clinical low finish from Mathew Cudjoe; a standout until he was replaced on the hour.

The Ghanaian flyer then earned a penalty for the hosts with one of several bursts forward — but Chris Mochrie struck the bar from the spot.

Queens levelled against the run of play through Craig McGuffie.

Mathew Cudjoe, pictured playing for Dundee United
Cudjoe was the standout performer at St Andrews. Image: SNS

However, United secured the pre-season victory thanks to a wonderful left-footed drive by Glass, whipping a curling effort into the top-corner from 20 yards.

Opportunties

Mochrie forced a fine save from visiting stopper Charlie Cowie following a slick counter-attack involving Cudjoe and Middleton as United dominated the early stages in St Andrews.

Rory MacLeod then stung the palms of the Queens stopper from the edge of the box.

Cammy Logan zipped a fizzing low drive inches wide of Newman’s right-hand post as Marvin Bartley’s men threatened.

Holt registered another effort on target for the Tangerines, meeting a Mochrie corner-kick, before Middleton rattled the bar with a thunderous header.

Cudjoe broke the deadlock early in the second half, sweeping home following a fine cut-back by substitute Kai Fotheringham.

The live-wire winger then won a penalty after an intrepid run into the box was halted illegally. However, Mochrie struck the bar from the spot.

Queens levelled when McGuffie raced onto a through-ball, skipped around the onrushing Jack Newman — starting in place of the absent Mark Birighitti — and rolled into the empty net

Spectacular

Charlie Mulgrew tested Cowie from distance and Logan Chalmers was denied by a goal-line block.

But the Terrors’ deserved winner came through Glass in the dying embers.

United face St Mirren on Tuesday before the competitive action begins with the Viaplay Cup visit to Spartans next Saturday.

Dundee United (4-3-3) Newman (Adams 60); Freeman (Niskanen 60), Graham (Bisland 60), Holt (Mulgrew 60), McMann (Duffy 60); Grimshaw (Sibbald 60), Mochrie (Glass 60), Docherty (Moore 60); Cudjoe (Chalmers 60), MacLeod (Thomson 45), Middleton (Fotheringham 45).

More from The Courier

Lewis Vaughan scores a penalty versus East Fife.
4 East Fife v Raith Rovers talking points: Lewis Vaughan on target again as…
Arbroath travelled to Stirling Albion. Image: SNS
5 Arbroath talking points as trialist scores in Angus side's win in Stirling
Persephone Barkla-Webb, from St Andrews, enjoys the bouncy castle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures as crowds flock to annual St Andrews Harbour Gala
Emergency services called to incident on Skebo Court in Dunfermline. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook
Emergency services descend on Dunfermline street after woman spotted on roof
Large emergency response descended on High Street in Cowdenbeath early on Saturday. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook
Three arrested and two hospitalised after Cowdenbeath disturbance ends with police pursuit in Kirkcaldy
Lainey Harvey
Police appeal for teenager missing from Dundee
Image shows Rachel White, from Kinross. Rachel is wearing a white shirt and standing with her back to the camera looking over her right shoulder.
Q&A: Getting to know Kinross-born singer Rachel White
The Premier store on Dundee's Dens Road
Emergency services attend shop fire on Dundee's Dens Road
Path along the Tay.
Exploring the Fiddler's Path - around the banks of the Tay - in Dunkeld
The alleged assault was on a path at Boblingen Way, Glenrothes. Image: DC Thomson.
Tory councillor sex attack trial hears stranger 'cupped' boy's privates on Glenrothes cycle path