Dundee United youngsters impress as Tangerines emerge victorious from five-goal friendly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United youngsters impress as Tangerines emerge victorious from five-goal friendly

Youngsters Rory MacLeod and Chris Mochrie rippled the net for United

By Alan Temple
Rory MacLeod is all smiles ahead of a Dundee United fixture
Rory MacLeod levelled after an early East Fife opener. Image: SNS

Dundee United kicked off their pre-season preparations with a 3-2 win over East Fife.

Rory MacLeod struck in the first period for the Tangerines, turning in a sharp rebound from close range to cancel out the Fifers’ early opener.

The Terrors completed the turnaround early in the second half through gifted midfield prospect Chris Mochrie, fresh from winning League 1 on loan at Dunfermline.

The Methil men levelled, only for an excellent Scott McMann finish from 20 yards to secure victory for the hosts.

United’s win could have been more handsome, with Mathew Cudjoe cutting across the face of goal and rattling the underside of the bar with a splendid solo effort.

Mathew Cudjoe in Dundee United training
Cudjoe, part of the second half team, rattled the bar. Image: SNS

The Tangerines fielded two different elevens in each half of the low-key friendly, which was played behind closed doors. New signing Ross Docherty made his non-competitive debut in the first half.

He lined up alongside experienced campaigners Mark Birighitti and Charlie Mulgrew, with Declan Glass and Logan Chalmers — who both spent last season out on loan — handed jerseys from the start.

Liam Grimshaw and Kevin Holt made their bows after the break, with rookie Layton Bisland afforded an opportunity at centre-back.

Dundee United's Chris Mochrie in international action for Scotland U21s
Mochrie is a Scotland U21 international. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin’s side will continue their campaign behind closed doors with upcoming fixtures against Queen of the South (July 8) and St Mirren (July 11) before their Viaplay Cup opener against Spartans on July 15.

United first half (4-3-3): Birighitti; Freeman, Mulgrew, Graham, Duffy; Glass, Docherty, Meekison; Middleton, MacLeod, Chalmers.

United second half (4-3-3): Adams; Niskanen, Bisland, Holt, McMann; Sibbald, Grimshaw, Mochrie; Cudjoe, Mwangi (Moore), Fotheringham.

More from The Courier

Ricky Little stars in his Arbroath FC testimonial match. Image: SNS
4 Ricky Little talking points as Arbroath legend nets in testimonial as Montrose gatecrash…
Anstruther lifeboat.
Paddleboarder taken to hospital after lifeboat rescue off Fife coast
Editorial use only. HANDOUT /NO SALES Mandatory Credit: Photo by MARTYN PICKERSGILL/BOOKER PRIZE FOUNDATION/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (11024347a) A handout photo made available by the Booker Prize Foundation shows the Scottish-American author Douglas Stuart on 09 November 2019 (issued 19 November 2020). Douglas Stuart on 19 November 2020 won 2020 Bokker Prize for his debut autobiographical novel 'Shuggie Bain', about his childhood in Glasgow, Scotland in 1980s. Douglas Stuart won 2020 Booker Prize, London, United Kingdom - 09 Nov 2019
'The best thing we could be was invisible': Young Mungo author Douglas Stuart opens…
Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee abuser found guilty of repeatedly stabbing partner
Keith explores the pond.
Nature watch: Enchanted by the azure dancers of the hill breeze in southern Perthshire
The image shows author Paul A Mendelson reading from a copy of The Forever Moment.
Why screenwriter and The Forever Moment author Paul A Mendelson is never lost for…
A muffin with frosting and takeaway cup of tea from ReBoutique.
Dundee Restaurant Week: 4 top spots to get the best cake and hot drink…
Woman as a motorist is in dispute with a cyclist and scolds of annoyance during the car ride; Shutterstock ID 1182484306; purchase_order: Courier; job: lesley hart cycling
LESLEY HART: I am the cyclist that motorists hate - sorry!
The Abbey Street works site was cleared around 15 years ago. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Affordable homes bid for historic factory site near Arbroath Abbey
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Tony Docherty on 'privilege' of being Dundee boss as he reveals Dee kids will…