Dundee United youngsters impress as Tangerines emerge victorious from five-goal friendly

Dundee United kicked off their pre-season preparations with a 3-2 win over East Fife.

Rory MacLeod struck in the first period for the Tangerines, turning in a sharp rebound from close range to cancel out the Fifers’ early opener.

The Terrors completed the turnaround early in the second half through gifted midfield prospect Chris Mochrie, fresh from winning League 1 on loan at Dunfermline.

The Methil men levelled, only for an excellent Scott McMann finish from 20 yards to secure victory for the hosts.

United’s win could have been more handsome, with Mathew Cudjoe cutting across the face of goal and rattling the underside of the bar with a splendid solo effort.

The Tangerines fielded two different elevens in each half of the low-key friendly, which was played behind closed doors. New signing Ross Docherty made his non-competitive debut in the first half.

He lined up alongside experienced campaigners Mark Birighitti and Charlie Mulgrew, with Declan Glass and Logan Chalmers — who both spent last season out on loan — handed jerseys from the start.

Liam Grimshaw and Kevin Holt made their bows after the break, with rookie Layton Bisland afforded an opportunity at centre-back.

Jim Goodwin’s side will continue their campaign behind closed doors with upcoming fixtures against Queen of the South (July 8) and St Mirren (July 11) before their Viaplay Cup opener against Spartans on July 15.

United first half (4-3-3): Birighitti; Freeman, Mulgrew, Graham, Duffy; Glass, Docherty, Meekison; Middleton, MacLeod, Chalmers.

United second half (4-3-3): Adams; Niskanen, Bisland, Holt, McMann; Sibbald, Grimshaw, Mochrie; Cudjoe, Mwangi (Moore), Fotheringham.