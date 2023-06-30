5 burning questions as Dundee United kick off campaign behind closed doors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 burning questions as Dundee United kick off campaign behind closed doors

The Tangerines will play host to East Fife in a low-key friendly on Saturday

Jim Goodwin oversees Dundee United training
Jim Goodwin at the Tangerines' St Andrews training ground. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Just 34 days after succumbing to relegation at Fir Park, Dundee United will return to action against East Fife on Saturday.

“Low-key” is the order of the day.

The contest will be played behind closed doors and largely utilised as a fitness exercise, with the usual swathe of substitutions and experimentation.

Nevertheless, it is a first opportunity for United’s players to stake their claim ahead of the upcoming Viaplay Cup clashes and Championship charge.

Courier Sport analyses a few key questions as the Tangerines get some minutes in their legs.

Who will play between the sticks?

Mark Birighitti has returned to training this week, but it remains to be seen whether the Australia international will be afforded a run-out against the Fifers.

Uncertainty abounds regarding his position after a dismal 2022/23 campaign, with United — recently credited with an interest in Trevor Carson — known to be in the market for another stopper.

Mark Birighitti playing for Dundee United
Birighitti in action for United. Image: SNS

Jack Newman recently signed a new contract, while young Ruaridh Adams provides further depth.

Will the debutants get a run-out?

The answer to this is almost certainly yes.

Ross Docherty, Liam Grimshaw and Kevin Holt have been ever-presents during United’s pre-season preparations.

Kevin Holt after signing for Dundee United FC
Kevin Holt is among those ready to make their non-competitive debuts. Image: Dundee United FC.

And boss Jim Goodwin will be keen to give the trio their first taste of action in Tangerine as they seek to bring dig, drive and determination to the United ranks in the coming campaign.

Which youngsters are ready to make the step up?

With a rebuild needed and a clean slate granted, there is a golden opportunity for United’s youngsters to make their mark.

Archie Meekison has returned from injury and has been in full training since the start of pre-season, Chris Mochrie has returned as a title winner from a loan stint at Dunfermline; as has Flynn Duffy from his time at Stirling Albion.

Archie Meekison plays a pass for Dundee United against Celtic.
Archie Meekison endured a maddening 2022/23 but remains a fine talent. Image: SNS

Layton Bisland, Craig Moore and Bryan Mwangi have all impressed sufficiently to earn new deals while — although now in their 20s — Declan Glass and Logan Chalmers are hoping to impress Goodwin.

Shining on the training pitch is one thing, but Saturday is the first chance to do the business in a match scenario, with places up for grabs.

Can Mathew Cudjoe add to the highlights reel?

United afforded fans a glimpse of training on Friday afternoon when they published a video taken at their St Andrews base.

Ghanaian winger Mathew Cudjoe was a stand-out. 

One mazy dribble could only be halted by a foul, while the clip concluded with a sumptuous curling effort beyond Newman.

Mathew Cudjoe in Dundee United training
Matthew Cudjoe has one year left on his contract. Image: SNS

It is understood Cudjoe was left exceptionally frustrated by his lack of first-team opportunities last season but, as he makes a positive impression on Goodwin, he could be in line for more chances in the coming campaign.

Rory MacLeod to hit the goal trail?

The departure of Steven Fletcher, allied with injury to Tony Watt, means Rory MacLeod is currently the club’s main man in attack, albeit with plenty of time left in the transfer window.

MacLeod, 17, is a fine finisher and a precocious prospect — and, while the result is secondary this weekend, he’ll be desperate to find his range and ripple the net against the Methil men.

