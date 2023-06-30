5 burning questions as Dundee United kick off campaign behind closed doors

Just 34 days after succumbing to relegation at Fir Park, Dundee United will return to action against East Fife on Saturday.

“Low-key” is the order of the day.

The contest will be played behind closed doors and largely utilised as a fitness exercise, with the usual swathe of substitutions and experimentation.

Nevertheless, it is a first opportunity for United’s players to stake their claim ahead of the upcoming Viaplay Cup clashes and Championship charge.

Courier Sport analyses a few key questions as the Tangerines get some minutes in their legs.

Who will play between the sticks?

Mark Birighitti has returned to training this week, but it remains to be seen whether the Australia international will be afforded a run-out against the Fifers.

Uncertainty abounds regarding his position after a dismal 2022/23 campaign, with United — recently credited with an interest in Trevor Carson — known to be in the market for another stopper.

Jack Newman recently signed a new contract, while young Ruaridh Adams provides further depth.

Will the debutants get a run-out?

The answer to this is almost certainly yes.

Ross Docherty, Liam Grimshaw and Kevin Holt have been ever-presents during United’s pre-season preparations.

And boss Jim Goodwin will be keen to give the trio their first taste of action in Tangerine as they seek to bring dig, drive and determination to the United ranks in the coming campaign.

Which youngsters are ready to make the step up?

With a rebuild needed and a clean slate granted, there is a golden opportunity for United’s youngsters to make their mark.

Archie Meekison has returned from injury and has been in full training since the start of pre-season, Chris Mochrie has returned as a title winner from a loan stint at Dunfermline; as has Flynn Duffy from his time at Stirling Albion.

Layton Bisland, Craig Moore and Bryan Mwangi have all impressed sufficiently to earn new deals while — although now in their 20s — Declan Glass and Logan Chalmers are hoping to impress Goodwin.

Shining on the training pitch is one thing, but Saturday is the first chance to do the business in a match scenario, with places up for grabs.

Can Mathew Cudjoe add to the highlights reel?

United afforded fans a glimpse of training on Friday afternoon when they published a video taken at their St Andrews base.

Ghanaian winger Mathew Cudjoe was a stand-out.

One mazy dribble could only be halted by a foul, while the clip concluded with a sumptuous curling effort beyond Newman.

It is understood Cudjoe was left exceptionally frustrated by his lack of first-team opportunities last season but, as he makes a positive impression on Goodwin, he could be in line for more chances in the coming campaign.

Rory MacLeod to hit the goal trail?

The departure of Steven Fletcher, allied with injury to Tony Watt, means Rory MacLeod is currently the club’s main man in attack, albeit with plenty of time left in the transfer window.

MacLeod, 17, is a fine finisher and a precocious prospect — and, while the result is secondary this weekend, he’ll be desperate to find his range and ripple the net against the Methil men.