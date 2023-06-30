Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray expects warm reception for former Kelty Hearts owners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray expects warm reception for former Kelty Hearts owners

The new men in charge at Stark's Park will return to New Central Park this weekend.

By Craig Cairns
Ian Murray is preparing his Raith Rovers side to face Kelty Hearts. Image: Lewis McLeod/Electrify.
Ian Murray is preparing his Raith Rovers side to face Kelty Hearts.

It was inevitable that the former Kelty Hearts owners would one day take their new club back to New Central Park – just maybe not so soon.

On Saturday, Raith Rovers will take on the Maroon Machine in the revived Fife Cup.

Dunfermline are the holders of the last completed edition of the tournament, played in 2019.

After completing their takeover at the start of May, Rovers’ new owners – headed by general manager Dean McKenzie and CEO Andrew Barrowman – have got to work straight away at Stark’s Park.

They are upgrading everything, from the playing squad to facilities and from social media to commercial offerings.

Return to Kelty Hearts

Now they will have the chance to return to where they enjoyed so much success, elevating Kelty to League One level.

Also returning will be former New Central Park boss John Potter who is now technical director at Rovers.

John Potter managed Raith Rovers last season. Image: SNS

“It’s always going to happen, wasn’t it?” Murray told Courier Sport.

“It’s different for Dean, Andrew and John going back there. I’ve only been there a few times in pre-season friendlies. I’ve never played a competitive game against Kelty.

“We’ll enjoy it, it will be played in good spirits. I [the owners] have got a good camaraderie with Kelty, they’ve done a lot for that club.

“They put a lot of time and effort into that, not just finance. So I’m sure they’ll get a warm reception.”

Squad shaping up

The Rovers boss hopes to have Jack Hamilton and Kieran Mitchell involved this weekend, though Ethan Ross, Aidan Connolly and Scott Brown remain on the sidelines after missing out on Tuesday night.

Once they return and a couple of more players are added, Murray is excited about the strength of his squad.

Ian Murray is pleased with his squad so far. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS.

Asked if any new players were due in the near future, he said: “Not at the moment. We’re still working away.

“When you look at our squad tonight and then you add in the five we didn’t have available, if we add another two players – another two potential starters – to the team, we’re looking pretty strong.”

Commercial director leaves

Meanwhile, newly appointed commercial director Greg McEwan has left the club.

McEwan was described as “a major coup” by the club when he was appointed last month but has now, according to a club statement, due to “other work commitments”.

Greg McEwan is Raith Rovers new commercial director.
Greg McEwan was appointed commercial director. Images: Raith Rovers and SNS.

Thursday’s statement added: ” … it became clear that he did not have the time to commit to what is an extensive overhaul of the club’s commercial operations.”

