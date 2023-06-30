Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray expects warm reception for former Kelty Hearts owners

It was inevitable that the former Kelty Hearts owners would one day take their new club back to New Central Park – just maybe not so soon.

On Saturday, Raith Rovers will take on the Maroon Machine in the revived Fife Cup.

Dunfermline are the holders of the last completed edition of the tournament, played in 2019.

After completing their takeover at the start of May, Rovers’ new owners – headed by general manager Dean McKenzie and CEO Andrew Barrowman – have got to work straight away at Stark’s Park.

They are upgrading everything, from the playing squad to facilities and from social media to commercial offerings.

Return to Kelty Hearts

Now they will have the chance to return to where they enjoyed so much success, elevating Kelty to League One level.

Also returning will be former New Central Park boss John Potter who is now technical director at Rovers.

“It’s always going to happen, wasn’t it?” Murray told Courier Sport.

“It’s different for Dean, Andrew and John going back there. I’ve only been there a few times in pre-season friendlies. I’ve never played a competitive game against Kelty.

“We’ll enjoy it, it will be played in good spirits. I [the owners] have got a good camaraderie with Kelty, they’ve done a lot for that club.

“They put a lot of time and effort into that, not just finance. So I’m sure they’ll get a warm reception.”

Squad shaping up

The Rovers boss hopes to have Jack Hamilton and Kieran Mitchell involved this weekend, though Ethan Ross, Aidan Connolly and Scott Brown remain on the sidelines after missing out on Tuesday night.

Once they return and a couple of more players are added, Murray is excited about the strength of his squad.

Asked if any new players were due in the near future, he said: “Not at the moment. We’re still working away.

“When you look at our squad tonight and then you add in the five we didn’t have available, if we add another two players – another two potential starters – to the team, we’re looking pretty strong.”

Commercial director leaves

Meanwhile, newly appointed commercial director Greg McEwan has left the club.

McEwan was described as “a major coup” by the club when he was appointed last month but has now, according to a club statement, due to “other work commitments”.

Thursday’s statement added: ” … it became clear that he did not have the time to commit to what is an extensive overhaul of the club’s commercial operations.”