Dundonian to receive £10,000 a month after winning Lottery prize

A lucky Dundee resident is in the money having claimed an annual National Lottery prize of £120,000.

The person, who has not been identified, participated in The National Lottery’s Set for Life game.

Lottery operator Camelot confirmed that they received a claim for the prize from the draw on Thursday 8 June.

The lucky ticket-holder matched the five main numbers in the draw and will bank £10,000 a month for a year.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “What amazing news for this lucky ticket-holder who has claimed their prize.

“They are set to enjoy an incredible year.”

Once someone claims to be a winner, The National Lottery puts them through a procedure in order to collect their winnings.

Andy said: “We will now focus on supporting the ticket-holder through the process.”

“The winner’s claim now goes through the process of validation.

“This includes checks to ensure that rules, terms and conditions are adhered to.

Dundee lottery winner is latest happy story…

“The prize will then be paid during an appointment with one of Camelot’s winners’ advisers.

“Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticket-holder will then decide to go public and share their news.”

Earlier this year, The Courier looked back at some of the best winning stories through the years.