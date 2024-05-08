TV star Harry Hill coming to Dundee as part of new comedy tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

TV star Harry Hill coming to Dundee as part of new comedy tour

The funnyman will perform old and new routines at the Gardyne Theatre.

By Kieran Webster
Harry Hill.
Harry Hill. Image: Dean Chapple/Shutterstock

TV star Harry Hill is coming to Dundee as part of his new comedy tour.

The former TV Burp presenter will perform his New Bits and Greatest Hits show at the Gardyne Theatre on May 23 2025.

He promises to give fans a “hilarious night out”.

He says topics covered will include the demise of the scart lead, culture wars and the origins of tiramisu.

Hill will also return to some of his most popular routines as he celebrates nearly 30 years in entertainment.

One lucky audience member will also have the chance to perform a double act during the show.

Promoter ‘hugely excited’ about Harry Hill Dundee show

Doug Taylor, from promoter Mint of Montrose, said: “We’re hugely excited about Harry Hill’s return to a live stage and absolutely over the moon to be bringing him to Dundee.

“Harry’s inventive live shows are a hilarious night out not to be missed.

“We’re sure Dundee’s comedy fans will swiftly snap up tickets for these exciting, intimate shows.”

Hill is best known for presenting shows like TV Burp – which poked fun at other television shows – and as the voice of You’ve Been Framed.

He also presents Junior Bake Off on Channel 4.

Tickets for the Dundee show go on sale this Friday at 11am via the Mint of Montrose website.

More from Dundee

Primark bus stops on Nethergate.
Thug attacked stranger in Dundee city centre, then bit police officer
Cars parked on the pavement outside MKS Services on Buttars Loan, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Row over pavement parking outside Dundee garage as owner claims he's victim of 'witch-hunt'
Monifieth man Paul Kinloch and widow Theresa
Tributes to 'true gentleman' Dundee United fan who died 8 days after cancer diagnosis
Burnt out BMW in Lochee
Three cars written off after Dundee crook blew up BMW in Lochee
James Haggerty
Fife creep behind bars after meeting fellow pervert in St Andrews
Mark Harper found safe and well.
Man, 53, reported missing from Dundee found safe and well
Bert Stewart and his beloved Chihuhua.
Dundee pensioner, 90, left 'heartbroken' after pet dog goes missing
4
An Xplore bus in Dundee city centre.
Xplore Dundee scraps monthly direct debits after some customers get a year's free bus…
Tommy Craig.
Dundee man who watched 'bad things' given unpaid work
Emergency services were called to Arran Drive, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Woman, 42, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dundee

Conversation