TV star Harry Hill coming to Dundee as part of new comedy tour

TV star Harry Hill is coming to Dundee as part of his new comedy tour.

The former TV Burp presenter will perform his New Bits and Greatest Hits show at the Gardyne Theatre on May 23 2025.

He promises to give fans a “hilarious night out”.

He says topics covered will include the demise of the scart lead, culture wars and the origins of tiramisu.

Hill will also return to some of his most popular routines as he celebrates nearly 30 years in entertainment.

One lucky audience member will also have the chance to perform a double act during the show.

Promoter ‘hugely excited’ about Harry Hill Dundee show

Doug Taylor, from promoter Mint of Montrose, said: “We’re hugely excited about Harry Hill’s return to a live stage and absolutely over the moon to be bringing him to Dundee.

“Harry’s inventive live shows are a hilarious night out not to be missed.

“We’re sure Dundee’s comedy fans will swiftly snap up tickets for these exciting, intimate shows.”

Hill is best known for presenting shows like TV Burp – which poked fun at other television shows – and as the voice of You’ve Been Framed.

He also presents Junior Bake Off on Channel 4.

Tickets for the Dundee show go on sale this Friday at 11am via the Mint of Montrose website.