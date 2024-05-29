Council taking legal action after Travellers pitch up at Dundee’s Camperdown Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council taking legal action after Travellers pitch up at Dundee’s Camperdown Park

At least seven caravans have plotted up on the open space.

By Andrew Robson & James Simpson
Caravans return Camperdown Park in Dundee
Caravans at Camperdown Park in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson

Dundee City Council is to take legal action after a group of Travellers pitched up at Camperdown Park.

At least seven caravans have plotted up on the Dundee open space.

It comes just weeks after a traveller group – including children, dogs and chickens – set up camp at the public park.

According to Shelter Scotland, it is a criminal offence to lodge, occupy or encamp on privately owned land without the consent of the owner.

Dundee City Council previously warned it would take legal action against an encampment at the Waterfront after several caravans moved onto an empty site near the Apex Hotel last week.

Group of caravans return to Camperdown Park

One visitor to Camperdown Park on Wednesday morning said: “The caravans are scattered across a section of the park.

“There must be at least seven of them down there at the moment.

At least 7 caravans are on the grass in the park.
At least 7 caravans are on the grass in the park. Image: DC Thomson

“A van connected to one of the caravans just drove back towards the encampment dangerously skidding all over the shop and dog walkers had to stop before they could keep walking.”

Police Scotland said it had not been alerted to the latest encampment.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The council is aware of this encampment and is moving to take legal action.

“In the meantime, the council’s liaison officer has visited the site to offer advice.”

