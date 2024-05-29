Council taking legal action after Travellers pitch up at Dundee’s Camperdown Park

Dundee City Council is to take legal action after a group of Travellers pitched up at Camperdown Park.

At least seven caravans have plotted up on the Dundee open space.

It comes just weeks after a traveller group – including children, dogs and chickens – set up camp at the public park.

According to Shelter Scotland, it is a criminal offence to lodge, occupy or encamp on privately owned land without the consent of the owner.

Dundee City Council previously warned it would take legal action against an encampment at the Waterfront after several caravans moved onto an empty site near the Apex Hotel last week.

Group of caravans return to Camperdown Park

One visitor to Camperdown Park on Wednesday morning said: “The caravans are scattered across a section of the park.

“There must be at least seven of them down there at the moment.

“A van connected to one of the caravans just drove back towards the encampment dangerously skidding all over the shop and dog walkers had to stop before they could keep walking.”

Police Scotland said it had not been alerted to the latest encampment.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The council is aware of this encampment and is moving to take legal action.

“In the meantime, the council’s liaison officer has visited the site to offer advice.”