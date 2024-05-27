Council takes legal action against encampment at empty Dundee Waterfront site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council takes legal action against encampment at empty Dundee Waterfront site

Several caravans have parked up behind hoardings near the Apex Hotel.

By Andrew Robson
Caravans at the site opposite the Apex Hotel.
Caravans at the Dundee Waterfront site. Image: DC Thomson

Council chiefs are taking legal action against an encampment on an empty site at Dundee Waterfront.

Several caravans have moved onto the site near the Apex Hotel, which is surrounded by hoardings.

The group is understood to have arrived on the land, which sits between the hotel and the Tay Road Bridge, on Wednesday evening.

It comes just weeks after at least 12 caravans pitched up on the grass at Camperdown Park.

Council ‘moving to take legal action’ over encampment at Dundee Waterfront

According to Shelter Scotland, it is a criminal offence to lodge, occupy or encamp on privately owned land without the consent of the owner.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The council is aware of this encampment and is moving to take legal action.

“In the meantime, the council’s liaison officer has visited the site to offer advice.”

The land is known as Site 17 at the Dundee Waterfront development.

The site on Dundee's Waterfront.
The site at Dundee Waterfront. Image: Google Street View

Councillor Lynne Short, who represents the area, says there are plans to turn it into a community garden and communal greenspace.

She said: “We have plans to turn the site into a community garden for the people of the City Quay area.

“We want to turn the site into a greenspace with art for locals to brighten the space up, however, those plans have been put on hold for now.

“I would always recommend people use the pitching site at Balmuir Wood by Tealing but you don’t know their circumstances.

“I’ve been in touch with Dundee City Council and they will have to go through the normal processes.”

Conversation