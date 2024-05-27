Council takes legal action against encampment at empty Dundee Waterfront site

Council chiefs are taking legal action against an encampment on an empty site at Dundee Waterfront.

Several caravans have moved onto the site near the Apex Hotel, which is surrounded by hoardings.

The group is understood to have arrived on the land, which sits between the hotel and the Tay Road Bridge, on Wednesday evening.

It comes just weeks after at least 12 caravans pitched up on the grass at Camperdown Park.

According to Shelter Scotland, it is a criminal offence to lodge, occupy or encamp on privately owned land without the consent of the owner.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The council is aware of this encampment and is moving to take legal action.

“In the meantime, the council’s liaison officer has visited the site to offer advice.”

The land is known as Site 17 at the Dundee Waterfront development.

Councillor Lynne Short, who represents the area, says there are plans to turn it into a community garden and communal greenspace.

She said: “We have plans to turn the site into a community garden for the people of the City Quay area.

“We want to turn the site into a greenspace with art for locals to brighten the space up, however, those plans have been put on hold for now.

“I would always recommend people use the pitching site at Balmuir Wood by Tealing but you don’t know their circumstances.

“I’ve been in touch with Dundee City Council and they will have to go through the normal processes.”