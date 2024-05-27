Angus woman with MS feared she’d be unable to walk daughter down aisle after ‘hit-and-run’ crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus woman with MS feared she’d be unable to walk daughter down aisle after ‘hit-and-run’ crash

Lori Clark from Newtyle claims she was forced off the road and into a field.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Newtyle hit and run car crash
Lori Clark and her car after the crash. Image: Lori Clark

An Angus woman with MS says she feared she would be unable to walk her daughter down the aisle after a “hit-and-run” crash.

Lori Clark, 55, from Newtyle, claims her car was forced off the road near her home on Friday evening.

Lori, who also has rheumatoid arthritis, says the crash happened when another car began overtaking a bus at the same time as her.

She was left shaken up but is thankful she will be well enough to attend her daughter Gemma’s wedding in Cyprus next month.

‘They never stopped to see if I was OK’

She said: “The crash really upset me but I’m not badly hurt.

“I have a sore shoulder and back, stiff joints and fatigue, and I stayed in bed for the weekend after the crash but I am so thankful it wasn’t worse.

“However, I’m really upset that the driver of the car who hit me took off immediately after it happened.

“They never stopped to see if I was OK.

“I could have been lying trapped under my car but they just drove off anyway.”

Newtyle hit and run
Lori’s car in the field. Image: Lori Clark

Lori, who was diagnosed with MS 10 years ago, says the crash happened at 6.45pm on Friday at Duthies Corner, on the B954 near her Newtyle home.

She said: “I was overtaking a car and a bus on a long, straight stretch of the road.

“It was safe to do so but when I began to overtake, the car between me and the bus also began to overtake the bus.

“It was alongside me and sent me crashing into the field.

Woman helped by ‘kind’ men after crash near Newtyle

“While I was just getting my head around what had happened and trying to figure out what to do, three gentlemen came to my rescue.

“They were amazing and so kind and insisted on staying with me until the emergency services got there.”

The car was said to be a red or burgundy Vauxhall Corsa.

Lori said her biggest concern was not being able to walk Gemma down the aisle.

She added: “I have been building up my strength for months to be able to do that and I was really afraid this would stop me.

“However, I am determined to do that no matter what.”

Lori says she has reported the incident to police but has not yet formally spoken to an officer.

Newtyle hit and run car crash
Lori says her car was forced into the field. Image: Lori Clark

James Lindsay, 77, and his son Trevor, 51, who live locally, were among those who went to check on Lori.

James said: “We were driving home from the shops when we saw the crash happen.

“We just ran to check on the driver while the car who hit her just took off.

“Lori manage to get out of her car but she was really shaken. She is so lucky the car didn’t land on its roof.

“We just did what anyone would do and are glad she wasn’t badly hurt.”

