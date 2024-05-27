Angus woman with MS feared she’d be unable to walk daughter down aisle after ‘hit-and-run’ crash

An Angus woman with MS says she feared she would be unable to walk her daughter down the aisle after a “hit-and-run” crash.

Lori Clark, 55, from Newtyle, claims her car was forced off the road near her home on Friday evening.

Lori, who also has rheumatoid arthritis, says the crash happened when another car began overtaking a bus at the same time as her.

She was left shaken up but is thankful she will be well enough to attend her daughter Gemma’s wedding in Cyprus next month.

‘They never stopped to see if I was OK’

She said: “The crash really upset me but I’m not badly hurt.

“I have a sore shoulder and back, stiff joints and fatigue, and I stayed in bed for the weekend after the crash but I am so thankful it wasn’t worse.

“However, I’m really upset that the driver of the car who hit me took off immediately after it happened.

“They never stopped to see if I was OK.

“I could have been lying trapped under my car but they just drove off anyway.”

Lori, who was diagnosed with MS 10 years ago, says the crash happened at 6.45pm on Friday at Duthies Corner, on the B954 near her Newtyle home.

She said: “I was overtaking a car and a bus on a long, straight stretch of the road.

“It was safe to do so but when I began to overtake, the car between me and the bus also began to overtake the bus.

“It was alongside me and sent me crashing into the field.

Woman helped by ‘kind’ men after crash near Newtyle

“While I was just getting my head around what had happened and trying to figure out what to do, three gentlemen came to my rescue.

“They were amazing and so kind and insisted on staying with me until the emergency services got there.”

The car was said to be a red or burgundy Vauxhall Corsa.

Lori said her biggest concern was not being able to walk Gemma down the aisle.

She added: “I have been building up my strength for months to be able to do that and I was really afraid this would stop me.

“However, I am determined to do that no matter what.”

Lori says she has reported the incident to police but has not yet formally spoken to an officer.

James Lindsay, 77, and his son Trevor, 51, who live locally, were among those who went to check on Lori.

James said: “We were driving home from the shops when we saw the crash happen.

“We just ran to check on the driver while the car who hit her just took off.

“Lori manage to get out of her car but she was really shaken. She is so lucky the car didn’t land on its roof.

“We just did what anyone would do and are glad she wasn’t badly hurt.”